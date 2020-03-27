The state of South Carolina annually features plenty of high school football talent that goes on to success at the college level. Each year, some players slip through the cracks and end up outperforming their ranking or their college offer list.



This year is no exception. Which players for South Carolina high school football do we feel are the most underrated? We unveil our list today.



Not a subscriber to PalmettoPreps.com and want a look at our list? Check out our 30 day free trial here!