Southside's program has improved greatly under the direction of head coach Jeremy West, and college coaches are beginning to take notice of the school's student-athletes.

The latest is 2020 wide receiver Quintarius Jefferies, who had an excellent junior campaign for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher has reliable hands, open field speed and elusiveness, and is an adept route-runner. He can also be an asset on special teams and is a willing blocker.

Take a look at his full junior film below:

