Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 08:10:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Southside's Quintarius Jefferies turning heads

Qhcezi7oszbz7fycbass
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

Southside's program has improved greatly under the direction of head coach Jeremy West, and college coaches are beginning to take notice of the school's student-athletes.

The latest is 2020 wide receiver Quintarius Jefferies, who had an excellent junior campaign for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher has reliable hands, open field speed and elusiveness, and is an adept route-runner. He can also be an asset on special teams and is a willing blocker.

Take a look at his full junior film below:

Bxo5xbmyxhpmypf1siib
Rn1wmylcdyizyomjfjsy
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}