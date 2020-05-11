News More News
South Pointe product Nick McCloud headed to Notre Dame

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Former South Pointe defensive back Nick McCloud is headed to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday.

McCloud transferred from NC State after graduating and chose the Fighting Irish over Pittsburgh and Virginia. Learn more in the video below, as McCloud spoke with Adam Friedman of Rivals.com.

{{ article.author_name }}