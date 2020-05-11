Former South Pointe defensive back Nick McCloud is headed to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer, he announced on Monday.

McCloud transferred from NC State after graduating and chose the Fighting Irish over Pittsburgh and Virginia. Learn more in the video below, as McCloud spoke with Adam Friedman of Rivals.com.

