The South Pointe football program will have another big weapon on offense during the 2020 season, as PalmettoPreps.com has learned that Caleb Rayner will suit up for the Stallions this season, transferring over from Ridge View.



"I'm very excited," Rayner told PalmettoPreps.com. "I'm back with my family, people I've been growing up with since daycare and stuff like that."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder Rayner spent 16 years of his life in Rock Hill and is excited to return to his roots. Suiting up for the South Pointe program is something he's always envisioned himself doing.



"It's always been like a dream," he said. "When I was younger I used to go to the high school games and watch D.K (Derion Kendrick)., Steven (Gilmore), and Eli (Adams), knowing they were three or four years above me and I could be just like them."



Rayner will be playing for another South Pointe alum, head coach DeVonte Holloman, who was himself a standout for the Stallions in the class of 2009.



"I know he knows the tradition around here and that he wants our team to be succesful just like we do," said Rayner.



Rayner is expected to play an "athlete" role on the offense, factoring in at a variety of positions.

