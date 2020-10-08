“Being happy is the goal, but greatness is my mission” -Childish Gambino

We have spoken in this space a lot about the amount of talent coming out of South Carolina right now. It is a state that has always had athletes, but now there is becoming a focus on basketball development. Take a natural athlete, teach him the game and then good things will happen.

It is now October, and it looks like we are going to have a basketball season. With that comes updated rankings, where the national writers take what they saw during the summer and update their player rankings heading into the season.

Rivals recently updated its 2021 and 2022 classes and the final product came out with some nice South Carolina appeal. In all, nine players from South Carolina were ranked between the two classes.

In this writing, we are going to go through each player and discuss what they each bring to the table.