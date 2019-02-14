In the latest installment of our South Carolina High School Football Underclass Series, we take a closer look at the talent on the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes football team. The team is coached by Tom Knotts.

***

2020 Class

Dutch Fork's trigger man is rising senior quarterback Ty Olenchuk. He's put up big numbers in Knotts' attack and has the arm talent to distribute the ball all over the field. Olenchuk is committed to Clemson to play college baseball but is more than deserving of a mention here. He threw for over 3,400 yards and 36 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions as a junior.

Recent Virginia Tech commitment Jalin Hyatt has speed and had a big junior season for the Silver Foxes in helping his team to a state championship. Hyatt scored an eye-popping 21 touchdowns last season and had over 1,300 receiving yards.

Knotts has always touted the tough running ability of tailback Ron Hoff, who returns for his final season in 2019. He went over 1,000 yards last season, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and scored 25 times on the ground. Hoff's also a receiving threat, with 27 catches last season.

Behind Hoff, Graeson Underwood averaged 9.3 yards per carry on 71 carries and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Kicker Graham Newboult is one of the very best in the state and is a college kicking prospect. He hit 104 out of 107 extra points last season and was 5/5 on field goals.

XPLODER BAR: No budget? No space? No problem.

Offensive tackle prospect Ta'Chawn Brooks has intriguing size at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds and will have the eyes of many college coaches this season.

Defensive back Tyrik McDaniel has a couple Division I offers already and had a big performance in the 5A state title game with a 97 yard fumble return for touchdown to go along with 10 tackles.

One of McDaniel's secondary running mates, Dimarco Johnson, is another Division I prospect out of this class who sports excellent size at 6-foot-1, 190-pounds.

The Dutch Fork staff also feels RB Jon Hall (5-11, 175) and defensive lineman Trey Irby (6-1, 260) have college level potential.

2021 Class

Hyatt is not the only receiver on the team worth watching going forward, as rising junior Eljiah Spencer also has a high upside. Another one of position coach Jason Barnes' (former USC wide receiver) proteges, Spencer is expected to take a step forward this season after the departure of senior standout Gage Zirke. He has good size at 6-foot-1, 185-pounds.

Shammond Price, at 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, could be a nose guard type or an offensive guard at the next level. He should also take the next step as a junior in 2019.

2022 Class

Keep an eye on a pair of wide receivers who will factor in more prominently next season - Nick Sowell and Antonio Williams.

2023 Class

Jarvis Green is a freshman who could end up being an excellent player for the Silver Foxes and a college level prospect in time. He's also a basketball player.