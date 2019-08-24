News More News
South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCISA Week Zero

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCISA football action.

Augusta Christian 21 Augusta Prep 0 (called at halftime)

Ben Lippen 41 Pinewood Prep 6

Branchville (HD) 23 Colleton Prep 7

Calhoun Falls (H) 6, Greenwood Christian 0

Cardinal Newman (H) 42, John Paul II 6

Dorchester Academy (H) 54, Kings Academy 0

Southern Columbia, PA at Hammond ( 8/25/2019 ESPN )

RE Lee 26, Heathwood Hall (H) 20

First Baptist 21 North Florida (H) 20

Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day (H) 27

Northwood Academy 34, Academic Magnet0

Ware Shoals (H) 32, Oakbrook Prep 12

Porter Gaud (H) 35, Florence Christian 28

Thomas Heyward (H) 46, Hilton Head Christian 22

{{ article.author_name }}