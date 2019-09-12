News More News
South Carolina high school football schedule - week 3 (SCHSL)

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Want to check out the schedule of games for week three of South Carolina high school football? PalmettoPreps.com has you covered.

See below for a full rundown of the action.

5A Schedule

Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs

Gaffney vs. Mallard Creek

Fort Dorchester @ Wando

TL Hanna @ BHP

Sumter vs. Lakewood

River Bluff @ Lugoff-Elgin

West Florence @ Lake City

Ashley Ridge vs. Cane Bay

Blythewood @ North Augusta

Carolina Forest vs. Hoggard (NC)

Chapin @ Newberry

Clover @ Ashbrook (NC)

Conway vs. Hartsville

Easley @ Wren

Fort Mill @ Camden

Goose Creek @ West Ashley

Hilcrest vs. Laurens

Irmo vs. Brookland-Cayce

James Island @ Stall

JL Mann @ Greenville

Lexington @ South Aiken

Mauldin @ Greer

Nation Ford @ Lancaster

Northwestern @ Ridge View

Rock Hill @ Indian Land

Socastee vs. Myrtle Beach

Spring Valley @ RNE

St. James @ North Myrtle Beach

Stratford @ Summverille

Westside vs. Daniel

White Knoll vs. Aiken

4A Schedule

Myrtle Beach @ Socastee

Daniel @ Westside

North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James

Wilson vs. Lower Richland

Hartsville @ Conway

Greer vs. Mauldin

Ridge View vs. Northwestern

Aiken vs. White Knoll

Airport vs. Gilbert

Beaufort @ Wayne County (GA)

BHP vs. TL Hanna

Berea vs. Pendleton

Blue Ridge @ Chapman

Bluffton vs. Hanahan

Brookland-Cayce @ Irmo

Colleton County @ O-W

Crestwood @ Manning

Dreher @ Eau Claire

Greenville vs. JL Mann

Hilton Head @ May River

Lakewood @ Sumter

Lancaster vs Nation Ford

Lower Richland @ Wilson

Midland Valley vs. Strom Thurmond

North Augusta vs. Blythewood

Palmetto vs. Crescent

Pickens @ Travelers Rest

RNE vs. Spring Valley

South Aiken vs. Lexington

Wren vs. Easley

3A Schedule

Dillon @ Lake View

Chapman vs. Blue Ridge

Camden vs. Fort Mill

Chester vs. Columbia

May River vs. Hilton Head

Wade Hampton (H) @ Swansea

Gilbert @ Airport

Cheraw @ Central

Strom Thurmond @ Midland Valley

Aynor vs. East Clarendon

Academic Magnet vs. Baptist Hill

Battery Creek @ Woodland

Bishop England @ Phillip Simmons

Broome @ Union County

Carolina @ Christ Church

Chesnee vs. R-S Central (NC)

Clinton vs. Powdersville

Crescent @ Palmetto

Edisto @ Scotts Branch

Fairfield Central vs. Calhoun County

Georgetown vs. Andrews

Hanahan @ Bluffton

Indian Land vs. Rock Hill

Keenan @ CA Johnson

Lake City vs. West Florence

Lake Marion @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Liberty @ St. Josephs

Loris @ Green Sea-Floyds

Manning vs. Crestwood

Marion @ Timmonsville

Mid-Carolina @ Batesburg-Leesville

Newberry vs. Chapin

Pelion @ Saluda

Pendleton @ Berea

Powdersville @ Clinton

Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Whale Branch

Seneca @ Woodruff

Southside @ Jefferson (GA)

West Oak @ Dixie

2A Schedule

Abbeville vs. Southside Chritsian

Barnwell @ Burke

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Lake Marion

Saluda vs. Pelion

Oceanside vs. Gray Collegiate

Whale Branch @. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Andrew Jackson @ Great Falls

Allendale-Fairfax vs. Williston-Elko

Andrews @ Georgetown

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina

Buford @ Parkwood (NC)

CA Johnson vs. Keenan

Calhoun County @ Fairfield Central

Carvers Bay vs. Hemingway

Central vs. Cheraw

Chesterfield @ Anson County (NC)

Christ Church vs. Carolina

Columbia @ Chester

East Clarendon @ Aynor

Eacu Claire vs. Dreher

Fox Creek @ McCormick

Hannah-Pamplico vs. McBee

Kingstree vs. Cross

Landrum vs. Spartanburg Christian

Lewisville vs. Carolina Pride

Mullins vs. CE Murray

North Central vs. Lamar

North Charleston @ St. Johns

Phillip Simmons vs. Bishop England

Silver Bluff vs. Denmark-Olar

St. Josephs vs. Liberty

Woodland vs. Battery Creek

1A Schedule

Green Sea-Floyd vs. Loris

Lamar @ North Central

Lake View vs. Dillon

CE Murray @ Mullins

Denmark-Olar @ Silver Bluff

Baptist Hill @ Academic Magnet

Branchville vs. Charleston M&S

Bethune-Bowman @ H-K-T

Calhoun Falls vs. Legion Collegiate

Cross @ Kingstree

Dixie vs. West Oak

Great Falls vs. Andrew Jackson

Hemingway @ Carvers Bay

McCormick vs. Fox Creek

North @ Whitmire

Scotts Branch vs. Edisto

St. Johns vs. North Charleston

Timmonsville vs. Marion

Ware Shoals @ Greenwood Christian

Williston-Elko vs. Allendale-Fairfax

