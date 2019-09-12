South Carolina high school football schedule - week 3 (SCHSL)
Want to check out the schedule of games for week three of South Carolina high school football? PalmettoPreps.com has you covered.
See below for a full rundown of the action.
5A Schedule
Dutch Fork vs. Boiling Springs
Gaffney vs. Mallard Creek
Fort Dorchester @ Wando
TL Hanna @ BHP
Sumter vs. Lakewood
River Bluff @ Lugoff-Elgin
West Florence @ Lake City
Ashley Ridge vs. Cane Bay
Blythewood @ North Augusta
Carolina Forest vs. Hoggard (NC)
Chapin @ Newberry
Clover @ Ashbrook (NC)
Conway vs. Hartsville
Easley @ Wren
Fort Mill @ Camden
Goose Creek @ West Ashley
Hilcrest vs. Laurens
Irmo vs. Brookland-Cayce
James Island @ Stall
JL Mann @ Greenville
Lexington @ South Aiken
Mauldin @ Greer
Nation Ford @ Lancaster
Northwestern @ Ridge View
Rock Hill @ Indian Land
Socastee vs. Myrtle Beach
Spring Valley @ RNE
St. James @ North Myrtle Beach
Stratford @ Summverille
Westside vs. Daniel
White Knoll vs. Aiken
4A Schedule
Myrtle Beach @ Socastee
Daniel @ Westside
North Myrtle Beach vs. St. James
Wilson vs. Lower Richland
Hartsville @ Conway
Greer vs. Mauldin
Ridge View vs. Northwestern
Aiken vs. White Knoll
Airport vs. Gilbert
Beaufort @ Wayne County (GA)
BHP vs. TL Hanna
Berea vs. Pendleton
Blue Ridge @ Chapman
Bluffton vs. Hanahan
Brookland-Cayce @ Irmo
Colleton County @ O-W
Crestwood @ Manning
Dreher @ Eau Claire
Greenville vs. JL Mann
Hilton Head @ May River
Lakewood @ Sumter
Lancaster vs Nation Ford
Lower Richland @ Wilson
Midland Valley vs. Strom Thurmond
North Augusta vs. Blythewood
Palmetto vs. Crescent
Pickens @ Travelers Rest
RNE vs. Spring Valley
South Aiken vs. Lexington
Wren vs. Easley
3A Schedule
Dillon @ Lake View
Chapman vs. Blue Ridge
Camden vs. Fort Mill
Chester vs. Columbia
May River vs. Hilton Head
Wade Hampton (H) @ Swansea
Gilbert @ Airport
Cheraw @ Central
Strom Thurmond @ Midland Valley
Aynor vs. East Clarendon
Academic Magnet vs. Baptist Hill
Battery Creek @ Woodland
Bishop England @ Phillip Simmons
Broome @ Union County
Carolina @ Christ Church
Chesnee vs. R-S Central (NC)
Clinton vs. Powdersville
Crescent @ Palmetto
Edisto @ Scotts Branch
Fairfield Central vs. Calhoun County
Georgetown vs. Andrews
Hanahan @ Bluffton
Indian Land vs. Rock Hill
Keenan @ CA Johnson
Lake City vs. West Florence
Lake Marion @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Liberty @ St. Josephs
Loris @ Green Sea-Floyds
Manning vs. Crestwood
Marion @ Timmonsville
Mid-Carolina @ Batesburg-Leesville
Newberry vs. Chapin
Pelion @ Saluda
Pendleton @ Berea
Powdersville @ Clinton
Ridgeland-Hardeeville vs. Whale Branch
Seneca @ Woodruff
Southside @ Jefferson (GA)
West Oak @ Dixie
2A Schedule
Abbeville vs. Southside Chritsian
Barnwell @ Burke
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Lake Marion
Saluda vs. Pelion
Oceanside vs. Gray Collegiate
Whale Branch @. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Andrew Jackson @ Great Falls
Allendale-Fairfax vs. Williston-Elko
Andrews @ Georgetown
Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina
Buford @ Parkwood (NC)
CA Johnson vs. Keenan
Calhoun County @ Fairfield Central
Carvers Bay vs. Hemingway
Central vs. Cheraw
Chesterfield @ Anson County (NC)
Christ Church vs. Carolina
Columbia @ Chester
East Clarendon @ Aynor
Eacu Claire vs. Dreher
Fox Creek @ McCormick
Hannah-Pamplico vs. McBee
Kingstree vs. Cross
Landrum vs. Spartanburg Christian
Lewisville vs. Carolina Pride
Mullins vs. CE Murray
North Central vs. Lamar
North Charleston @ St. Johns
Phillip Simmons vs. Bishop England
Silver Bluff vs. Denmark-Olar
St. Josephs vs. Liberty
Woodland vs. Battery Creek
1A Schedule
Green Sea-Floyd vs. Loris
Lamar @ North Central
Lake View vs. Dillon
CE Murray @ Mullins
Denmark-Olar @ Silver Bluff
Baptist Hill @ Academic Magnet
Branchville vs. Charleston M&S
Bethune-Bowman @ H-K-T
Calhoun Falls vs. Legion Collegiate
Cross @ Kingstree
Dixie vs. West Oak
Great Falls vs. Andrew Jackson
Hemingway @ Carvers Bay
McCormick vs. Fox Creek
North @ Whitmire
Scotts Branch vs. Edisto
St. Johns vs. North Charleston
Timmonsville vs. Marion
Ware Shoals @ Greenwood Christian
Williston-Elko vs. Allendale-Fairfax