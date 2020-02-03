South Carolina high school football recruiting notebook
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on South Carolina high school football prospects across the Palmetto State.
- 2021 QB Seth Smith out of Spartanburg took a visit to Charlotte over the weekend. His teammate, kicker Will Fowler, made an unofficial to Tennessee.
- One of the state's top senior DBs, Rock Hill's Tylik Edwards, made his commitment to East Tennessee State.
- Pendleton's Jakobe Gibson verbally committed on Erskine on January 31, while Blythewood's Bryan Crosby picked up an offer from Erskine.
- Newberry offered Batesburg-Leesville's Keshoun Williams.
- TL Hanna RB JJ Hudson out of the 2021 class visited Charlotte on Saturday, and teammate Ryan Wynn from Hanna also visited the school.
- Fort Dorchester WR Qway'Jon Simmons was offered by WIngate.
- Byrnes senior LB/S Tyler Cunningham picked up an offer from Limestone.
- Charlotte was the first to offer 2021 Boiling Springs DB Caden Sullivan.
- Abbeville OL Connor Nickles made his commitment to The Citadel.
- Goose Creek's Darryl Capleton accepted an offer from Charleston Southern and committed.
- Kirkland Boone out of Sumter committed to Mesabi Range.
- Dontorian Best out of AC Flora picked up an offer from Wingate.
- Virginia Tech picked up a commitment from Saluda WR Dallan Wright.
- Boiling Springs kicker Tanner Robbins pledged to Limestone.
- Greer DL Trey Watson committed to Gardner-Webb.
- Eastside's Alex Shirley, a top long-snapping prospect, committed to The Citadel.
- Limeston also garnered pledges from Strom Thurmond OL Jaheim Mathis and Wilson CB Demarcus Bailey.
- Speedy WR Manny Moore from Spring Valley picked up an offer from Kennesaw State.
- Easley LB Dylan Lyda committed to The Citadel.
- Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce visited South Carolina on Saturday for junior day.
- Hilton Head's Gaston Moore accepted a PWO opportunity at UCF.
- South Aiken TE Jesse Sanders will become a PWO at South Carolina.
