In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on South Carolina high school football prospects across the Palmetto State.

- 2021 QB Seth Smith out of Spartanburg took a visit to Charlotte over the weekend. His teammate, kicker Will Fowler, made an unofficial to Tennessee.

- One of the state's top senior DBs, Rock Hill's Tylik Edwards, made his commitment to East Tennessee State.

- Pendleton's Jakobe Gibson verbally committed on Erskine on January 31, while Blythewood's Bryan Crosby picked up an offer from Erskine.

- Newberry offered Batesburg-Leesville's Keshoun Williams.

- TL Hanna RB JJ Hudson out of the 2021 class visited Charlotte on Saturday, and teammate Ryan Wynn from Hanna also visited the school.

- Fort Dorchester WR Qway'Jon Simmons was offered by WIngate.

- Byrnes senior LB/S Tyler Cunningham picked up an offer from Limestone.

- Charlotte was the first to offer 2021 Boiling Springs DB Caden Sullivan.

- Abbeville OL Connor Nickles made his commitment to The Citadel.

- Goose Creek's Darryl Capleton accepted an offer from Charleston Southern and committed.

- Kirkland Boone out of Sumter committed to Mesabi Range.

- Dontorian Best out of AC Flora picked up an offer from Wingate.

- Virginia Tech picked up a commitment from Saluda WR Dallan Wright.

- Boiling Springs kicker Tanner Robbins pledged to Limestone.

- Greer DL Trey Watson committed to Gardner-Webb.

- Eastside's Alex Shirley, a top long-snapping prospect, committed to The Citadel.

- Limeston also garnered pledges from Strom Thurmond OL Jaheim Mathis and Wilson CB Demarcus Bailey.

- Speedy WR Manny Moore from Spring Valley picked up an offer from Kennesaw State.

- Easley LB Dylan Lyda committed to The Citadel.

- Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce visited South Carolina on Saturday for junior day.

- Hilton Head's Gaston Moore accepted a PWO opportunity at UCF.

- South Aiken TE Jesse Sanders will become a PWO at South Carolina.





