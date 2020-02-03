News More News
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on South Carolina high school football prospects across the Palmetto State.

Spartanburg QB Seth Smith from the 2021 class checked out Charlotte over the weekend
- 2021 QB Seth Smith out of Spartanburg took a visit to Charlotte over the weekend. His teammate, kicker Will Fowler, made an unofficial to Tennessee.

- One of the state's top senior DBs, Rock Hill's Tylik Edwards, made his commitment to East Tennessee State.

- Pendleton's Jakobe Gibson verbally committed on Erskine on January 31, while Blythewood's Bryan Crosby picked up an offer from Erskine.

- Newberry offered Batesburg-Leesville's Keshoun Williams.

- TL Hanna RB JJ Hudson out of the 2021 class visited Charlotte on Saturday, and teammate Ryan Wynn from Hanna also visited the school.

- Fort Dorchester WR Qway'Jon Simmons was offered by WIngate.

- Byrnes senior LB/S Tyler Cunningham picked up an offer from Limestone.

- Charlotte was the first to offer 2021 Boiling Springs DB Caden Sullivan.

- Abbeville OL Connor Nickles made his commitment to The Citadel.

- Goose Creek's Darryl Capleton accepted an offer from Charleston Southern and committed.

- Kirkland Boone out of Sumter committed to Mesabi Range.

- Dontorian Best out of AC Flora picked up an offer from Wingate.

- Virginia Tech picked up a commitment from Saluda WR Dallan Wright.

- Boiling Springs kicker Tanner Robbins pledged to Limestone.

- Greer DL Trey Watson committed to Gardner-Webb.

- Eastside's Alex Shirley, a top long-snapping prospect, committed to The Citadel.

- Limeston also garnered pledges from Strom Thurmond OL Jaheim Mathis and Wilson CB Demarcus Bailey.

- Speedy WR Manny Moore from Spring Valley picked up an offer from Kennesaw State.

- Easley LB Dylan Lyda committed to The Citadel.

- Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce visited South Carolina on Saturday for junior day.

- Hilton Head's Gaston Moore accepted a PWO opportunity at UCF.

- South Aiken TE Jesse Sanders will become a PWO at South Carolina.


