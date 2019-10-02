In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on South Carolina high school football prospects across the Palmetto State.

- Byrnes RB Rahjai Harris made his verbal commitment to East Carolina, meaning the Pirates now have five talents from the Palmetto State committed in the 2020 class. Harris joins Carolina Forest's Mason Garcia, Cheraw's Xavier McIver, Clover's Shon Brown, and Northwestern's Ger-Cari Caldwell as Pirate pledges.

- Another talented player out of the state, this one from the Midlands, also made his verbal pledge. Dutch Fork defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced his commitment to Old Dominion. It's the second commitment out of South Carolina for the school; Gray Collegiate's OD Dollison is also planning on playing his college ball for the Monarchs.



- Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones out of the 2021 class will be making a visit to West Virginia on Saturday for the Mountaineers' home game against Texas. Former Greenwood/Byrnes standout and Clemson receiver Xavier Dye is an assistant at the school.

- On September 21, Hammond linebacker Saul Diaz received a scholarship opportunity, which came from The Citadel. Diaz now has offers from The Citadel and North Greenville. He plans on taking visits in the future to Jacksonville and Appalachian State.



- Virginia stepped forward last month with an offer to South Pointe's O'Mega Blake.

- Wren DB Harrison Morgan has offers from Navy, Air Force, Richmond, and Wofford, and Clemson has discussed a preferred walk-on opportunity.



- Over the weekend, Hillcrest 2021 DE Aces Scott made a visit to South Carolina, and the previous weekend he was on hand at Clemson to watch the Tigers beat Charlotte.



- 2021 kicker Will Fowler out of Spartanburg took an unofficial visit to South Carolina on Saturday to watch South Carolina defeat Kentucky.

- South Pointe 2021 OL Ernie Greenwood hit the camp circuit this summer, and has had Elon and Illinois University drop by the school to express interest so far.

- Manning's Aaron Smith visited Wofford and Georgia Southern the past two weekends, and is heading to The Citadel this weekend for a trip. Smith has played RB, WR, and LB this season, but programs are recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball. Coastal Carolina has also expressed interest

