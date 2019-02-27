Head coach Jimmy Noonan and his staff have sent numerous players to the next level during his tenure at Wando High School. The program has others to watch in the 2020 class and beyond who project to play at the collegiate level. In this latest installment of an ongoing feature, PalmettoPreps.com breaks down the prospects.

***

2020 CLASS

- Defensive lineman Raymond Rivera is 6-foot-1, 320 pounds.

- Wide receiver Jahmal Haynes was the team's biggest play threat at receiver - he's 5-foot-11 and nearly 190 pounds.



Running back Will Harris is 5-foot-11, 192-pounds and can run the 40 yard dash in the 4.5 second range.

Wide receiver Maken Glover has been a very productive player and a solid student; he's a 5-foot-11, 160 pounder who runs in the upper 4.5 range.

Will Pickren (6'2, 155 pounds) is an athletic player who will factor in with the Warriors at quarterback and free safety.



Antoine Nelson is a 6-foot-1, 180-pounder who plays both ways at running back and defensive back.

Elijah Booth is an intriguing tight end/h-back type who is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds.



Jake Fetchen is a linebacker who's 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, Dillon McCarthy's a 6-foot-2, 170-pounder, at wide receiver, and Will Bumgarner is a defensive back with plus size at 6-foot-1, 172 pounds.



2021 CLASS

QB Colin Bryant is one to watch in this class.



2022 CLASS

- The Wando staff feels the following players are worth monitoring in terms of next level potential:

LBs Whit Hobgood, Calder Garris, and Terrell Miller



WRs Gabe Major and Rico Harrell

RB Dez Loring

OL Landon Lair and Deante Barron

FS Max Pickren

DL Khaliq Edwards

