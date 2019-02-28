In the latest installment of an ongoing series, PalmettoPreps.com dives into the Upstate's talent pool by spotlighting several potential college prospects from head coach Reggie Shaw's Byrnes program.

The 2020 class is led by running back Rahjai Harris, who carries offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, and Memphis.He averaged nearly 6 yards per carry as a junior.



Senior Buddy Mack is one of the best in the state, with the safety prospect possessing excellent size at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.

One of Mack's running mates in the secondary, Nijae Crouch, also has next-level potential, according to the Byrnes staff. He's 6-foot and about 160 pounds.



6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver Braylin Johnson carries an offer from Virginia and could have more on the way after this spring and summer.







Offensive lineman Chuck Strickland is drawing some major interest as well. He carries a nearly 3.5 GPA and can also play on the defensive line. He's 6-foot-3, 275 pounds.

Defensive end Josh Byrd is 6-foot-3, 200-pounds and could be an edge rusher type or a linebacker at the collegiate level.

Kris Byrd is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound tight end with potential "flex" ability in college.

Other prospects to keep an eye on in the 2020 class in Duncan are QB Lawrence Scott, DB Quintin Talley (also plays basketball and runs track), DE/LB Briyon Wright, WR Zacch Davis, and OL Zy Webster.

For the 2021 crop, prospects PalmettoPreps.com is monitoring include WR/returner Nana Buriss and quarterback Braydon Blackmon.

Eli Henderson, one of PalmettoPreps.com's early top prospects from the 2022 class in the state, is a featured player in his class. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is also a wrestler.

Noah McKinney is also a sophomore and could be an offensive tackle, tight end, or defensive lineman at the next level. He's 6-foot-4, 230 pounds.



Looking way ahead to the 2023 class, the Rebels feature a prospect we have already profiled in quarterback Raheim Jeter. The promising young passer already has a Power 5 offer from Memphis, with several others from Division I already showing interest.



