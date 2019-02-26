In 2018, Abbeville captured a 2A state championship for the fourth consecutive season. Head coach Jamie Nickles had several players sign to play at the next level who were leaders for that group, and the next cycles figure to be no different.

In this feature, we take a closer look at some collegiate level prospects for the Panthers.

***

Out of the 2020 class, offensive lineman Trai Jones is undoubtedly one of the best prospects in the state regardless of position. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder moves extremely well and is athletic and skilled enough to potentially play any position along the line at the next level.

Defensive lineman Carson Smith, who stands 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, is a big-time motor player who brings effort on every play.

One of Smith's running mates on the defensive line, Ardarius Burton, is an interior line projection at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds.



Outside linebacker Jaylin Shuler is 6-foot-2, 196 pounds and is another college prospect for Abbeville's defense.

Athlete Jordan Moore has played quarterback and cornerback for the Panthers and could be a receiver or defensive back in college.

Abbevill'e staff also believes starting kicker and punter Dylan Beauford could play at the next level.

In the 2021 class, Cruz Temple, a linebacker/running back, is in the same boat as far as collegiate ability. He's the brother of Nate Temple, who signed with Pittsburgh in the 2019 class.

