There are several highly-touted quarterbacks in the Palmetto State, whether in the 2019 class or beyond.

Yet one from the class of 2020 has seemed to fly under the radar thus far relative to his contributions. PalmettoPreps.com is here to bring its readers more on White Knoll's Aveon Smith.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a dual-threat player who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Starring for head coach Dean Howell's squad, he has tallied some impressive contributions on and off the field.

The junior is 83-140 passing with 13 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. He also has rushed for 861 yards and scored 12 times on the ground. His touchdown/turnover ratio is 25/3.

"He's an unbelievable leader," Howell told PalmettoPreps.com. "He leaves it on the field every week in practice as well as in games. He has become a great student as well. He made straight 'As' second semester last year and has all 'As' and 'Bs' right now as well."

Check out some recent highlight film on Smith below: