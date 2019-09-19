News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 09:45:43 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina high school football: 2023 quarterbacks to watch

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

The state of South Carolina has been on an impressive run in terms of producing quarterbacks who have gone on to sign with major college programs as of late.

Looking far ahead, there are already several names to keep a close eye on for the future. In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com gives its subscribers a watch list of passers from the class of 2023. Many of these players are already having a significant impact on their high school teams.

Not a subscriber? Join PalmettoPreps.com today and get 75% off your first year with promo code "SCHSFB". Support us and get access to all our content!

Greer High School quarterback Raheim Jeter is one of PalmettoPreps.com's SC high school football quarterbacks to watch for 2023
Greer High School quarterback Raheim Jeter is one of PalmettoPreps.com's SC high school football quarterbacks to watch for 2023 (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}