Starting this week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Lamar (4-0) NO CHANGE

2. Wagener-Salley (3-1) NO CHANGE

3. Lake View (2-2) NO CHANGE

4. Timmonsville (4-1) +1

5. St. John's (4-1) +2

6. Dixie (3-2) -2

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta (2-2) +1

8. Baptist Hill (3-2) +1

9. Hemingway (2-3) NEW

10. Green Sea Floyds (2-2) NEW

After three straight losses, C.E. Murray tumbles out of the top 10. Timmonsville and St. John's continue to roll through the weaker teams on their schedules but face tough tests this week. Hemingway and Green Sea Floyds have been competitive with tougher competition. Lamar holds strong.

