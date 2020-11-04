Talking situational basketball is what makes things fun. How you would handle a certain scenario in the flow of things, and even more exciting, what would your personnel be to get the desired results.

Let us talk about this one: down by two, you have the ball under your basket with under two seconds left. You want to run some action, but all you have time for is a catch and shoot, with perhaps a single dribble in the mix.

Because we are going for the win and not thinking twice about it (ain’t no layups in hypothetical basketball!), in today’s version of Situational Basketball, I want to talk about the five players in South Carolina I want taking this shot, for all the marbles, to have our team celebrating like UNC and Charlotte Smith in 1994.