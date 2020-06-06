High school football teams around the state of South Carolina have begun to reopen athletics activities after a long layoff in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SCHSL and SCISA both have adopted guidelines set forth by the National Federation of High Schools, with the SCHSL leaving it up to districts as to when athletes could begin working out in groups again.

SCISA athletics director Mike Fanning went on the record this week with PalmettoPreps.com to shed some light on how his organization is fostering reopening for its member institutions.

"We allowed our schools to start this past Monday, June 1. Many did, some are going to wait until June 8 or June 15, what best fits their situations," Fanning explained.

SCISA is currently in phase one, with those guidelines featuring players working out in small groups without athletics equipment. A bump towards a higher phase is set to be in place within the next 10 days.

"Whether it’s phase 1.1 or phase 2, we’re looking around June 15 as far as our next step forward." Fanning said. "Passing a football, handing off a football, we’re probably going to introduce that around June 15, as long as nothing between now and June 15 tells us to slow down more. We fully anticipate to introduce the hand shields to where the coaches can start teaching some form tackling, at least walking through that. We’ll probably still keep our groups limited in size."

Fanning said that 7-on-7 will not be introduced immediately on June 15, as the preference is to allow coaches and players to reintroduce equipment, then hold for a week to 10 days to see if any schools report an uptick of any medical issues or positive tests. If all is well at that time, 7-on-7 could be on the board.

"As we teach new habits to these kids we’ve never had before, it’s a good learning period that we really think we’re going to be doing throughout the season," said Fanning.

Current policies for workouts include practices such as pre-practice medical screenings and temperature checks, hand washing breaks during practice, plus a ban on sharing water bottles and equipment.

Said Fanning: "Our approach is to gradually get there because we want to play Week Zero in August. When the governor allowed recreational and youth sports to come back on June 1 and start playing competitively on June 15, that’s going to provide us with a lot of good information. You’ve got travel baseball and softball teams that are really rushing to get ready for June 15. We’re not in a rush because we ‘re getting ready for Week Zero in August for football. We feel like we’re going to get there."

Fanning also noted that with such a long layoff, that players have had quite the adjustment period in getting back into playing shape.

"We have two and half months of inactivity, so even the conditioning and getting back to running and doing plyometiric training and weight training is really needed right now," said Fanning.

In order to accommodate the challenges of lifting weights in usually crowded weight rooms, Fanning said that teams are getting creative. Fanning has seen schools move weight benches outside to get 10 feet between the equipment and players learning to spot from the outside of the bar in order to stay six feet away, for example.

The typical dead periods that SCISA features in the month of July have also been jettisoned in order to maximize prep time heading into the season.

"A football coach could have only had 12 organized workouts, but we’re removing the two dead periods this summer which would have been the week of fourth of July and that last week of July up to our first practice, so we feel like we’re going to give them enough days to start teaching and implementing," Fanning said. "Our first week, once we get into it, we can get back into helmets pretty easily, helmets and shoulder pads. We feel pretty good where we are and how well the reports are of how the kids have done."