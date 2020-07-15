The SCHSL Executive Committee approved on Wednesday its plan to shift the beginning of the high school football season in South Carolina.

Lexington One had put forth a proposal that modeled shifting the high school football season to the spring, but it was voted down by the committee.

The SCHSL's proposal calls for a shortened season that will begin no earlier than September but allows flexibility to begin anytime between the first of that month and October.

Under the plan, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said on Wednesday afternoon that practice may begin on August 17. The 7-game season would, if it begins on that time, run from September 11 until October 23, and the schedule would feature teams playing region games first.

Playoffs under that scenario would begin a week later, with the SCHLS state championships would take place the weekend of November 20.

Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com for more on this breaking story.