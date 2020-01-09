News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 15:55:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

SCBCA releases updated top SC high school basketball teams

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its most recent iteration of the top 10 high school basketball teams in the Palmetto State.

Here is a look at the latest batch of rankings:

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Get cash back on everyday purchases by downloading ibotta for free! *Affiliate commissions may result for PalmettoPreps
Get cash back on everyday purchases by downloading ibotta for free! *Affiliate commissions may result for PalmettoPreps


5A Top 10 Boys

Dorman

Mauldin

Irmo

Dutch Fork

Northwestern

Byrnes

Wade Hampton

River Bluff

Fort Dorchester

Clover

5A Top 10 Girls

Clover

TL Hanna

Irmo

Goose Creek

Sumter

Wando

Westside

Socastee

Rock Hill

JL Mann

Also see: top boys HS hoops players in the 2021 class

4A Boys Top 10

Ridge View

Wren

Lower Richland

Aiken

AC Flora

North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

Travelers Rest

Greenville

Marlboro County

4A Girls Top 10

North Augusta

South Pointe

Ridge View

Westwood

North Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Crestwood

Wilson

Blue Ridge

Bluffton

Also see: top boys 2020 players in the state of SC

3A Boys Top 10

Keenan

Bishop England

Wade Hampton (H)

Union County

Georgetown

Southside

Seneca

Marion

Chapman

Indian Land

3A Girls Top 10

Marion

Maning

Bishop England

Dillon

Keenan

Woodruff

Camden

Seneca

Chester

Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

Gray Collegiate

Lee Central

Christ Church

Whale Branch

Abbeville

Greer Middle College

North Charleston

Andrew Jackson

Burke

Barnwell

2A Girls Top 10

East Clarendon

Christ Church

Lee Central

Saluda

Mullins

Woodland

Buford

Gray Collegiate

Andrew Jackson

Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

Charleston Math & Science

Great Falls

Wagener-Salley

High Point

Scott's Branch

Military Magnet

Dixie

McCormick

CE Murray

Hemingway

1A Girls Top 10

Scott's Branch

Estill

High Point Academy

Military Magnet

Timmonsville

McCormick

Cross

Blackville-Hilda

Denmark-Olar

Lamar

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}