SCBCA releases updated top SC high school basketball teams
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its most recent iteration of the top 10 high school basketball teams in the Palmetto State.
Here is a look at the latest batch of rankings:
5A Top 10 Boys
Dorman
Mauldin
Irmo
Dutch Fork
Northwestern
Byrnes
Wade Hampton
River Bluff
Fort Dorchester
Clover
5A Top 10 Girls
Clover
TL Hanna
Irmo
Goose Creek
Sumter
Wando
Westside
Socastee
Rock Hill
JL Mann
4A Boys Top 10
Ridge View
Wren
Lower Richland
Aiken
AC Flora
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
Travelers Rest
Greenville
Marlboro County
4A Girls Top 10
North Augusta
South Pointe
Ridge View
Westwood
North Myrtle Beach
Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Crestwood
Wilson
Blue Ridge
Bluffton
3A Boys Top 10
Keenan
Bishop England
Wade Hampton (H)
Union County
Georgetown
Southside
Seneca
Marion
Chapman
Indian Land
3A Girls Top 10
Marion
Maning
Bishop England
Dillon
Keenan
Woodruff
Camden
Seneca
Chester
Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
Gray Collegiate
Lee Central
Christ Church
Whale Branch
Abbeville
Greer Middle College
North Charleston
Andrew Jackson
Burke
Barnwell
2A Girls Top 10
East Clarendon
Christ Church
Lee Central
Saluda
Mullins
Woodland
Buford
Gray Collegiate
Andrew Jackson
Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
Charleston Math & Science
Great Falls
Wagener-Salley
High Point
Scott's Branch
Military Magnet
Dixie
McCormick
CE Murray
Hemingway
1A Girls Top 10
Scott's Branch
Estill
High Point Academy
Military Magnet
Timmonsville
McCormick
Cross
Blackville-Hilda
Denmark-Olar
Lamar