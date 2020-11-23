The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its preseason awards over the weekend, a listing of boys and girls "Elite" talents around the state, plus top 10s by classification and best seniors by classification.

Here's a look:

Elite Boys

John Butler, Christ Church

Jazian Gortman, Keenan

Cesare Edwards, Hartsville

RJ Felton, Aiken

Robert McCray, AC Flora

Julian Phillips, Blythewood

Jalen Breazeale, Dorman

DaVeon Thomas, Ridge View

Elite Girls

Malaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon

Aylesha Wade, Clover

Laila Acox, Ridge View

Jada Jones, Rock Hill

Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest

Anala Nelson, Lower Richland

Joyce Edwards, Camden

* Players listed as an elite player will not also be listed as a top 5 senior.

5A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Ridge View

3. Mauldin

4. Blythewood

5. Dutch Fork

6. Spartanburg

7. Goose Creek

8. Carolina Forest

9. River Bluff

10. Byrnes

Top 5 Boys 5A Seniors

Tyler Rice, Ridge View

Myles Jenkins, River Bluff

Jameson Tucker, Mauldin

James Lovorn, TL Hanna

Earl Burgess, Dorman

5A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Clover

2. Sumter

3. TL Hanna

4. Summerville

5. Ridge View

6. Rock Hill

7. JL Mann

8. Lexington

9. Nation Ford

10. Wando

5A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Janiyah Hagood, JL Mann

Jalani Adams, Mauldin

Layken Cox, Sumter

Janae Whaley, RB Stall

Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge

4A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. A.C. Flora

2. Aiken

3. Irmo

4. Hartsville

5. James Island

6. Myrtle Beach

7. North Augusta

8. Darlington

9. Travelers Rest

10. Greenville

Top 5 Boys 4A Seniors

Bailey Wiseman, James Island

Cohen Gaskins, James Island

Ayden Hickman, Myrtle Beach

Travis Cooper, West Florence

Colin Rodrigues, North Augusta

4A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Greenville

5. Irmo

6. Myrtle Beach

7. Dreher

8. AC Flora

9. Travelers Rest

10. West Florence

4A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Amber Burton, Dreher

Trinity Franklin, Greenville

Tabby Littlefield, Greer

Trinity Adams, South Pointe

Malayziah Etheredge, Westwood

3A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Oceanside

3. Seneca

4. Bishop England

5. Lower Richland

6. Georgetown

7. Southside

8. Marlboro

9. Brookland Cayce

10. Emerald

3A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Daniel Brooks, Bishop England

Adam Comer, Broome

Banks Atkins, Chapman

Aubrey Richardson, Brookland-Cayce

DreVeon Scott, Marlboro County

3A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Keenan

2. May River

3. Clinton

4. Southside

5. Lower Richland

6. Daniel

7. Bishop England

8. Wren

9. Marlboro Camden

10. Pendleton

3A Girls Top 5 Seniors

De’Shanti Watts, Clinton

Sincere Hicks, Daniel

Jordan Thompson, Southside

Jamaria Sampson, Fairfield Central

Jaiha Williams, Bishop England

2A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Christ Church

4. Greer Middle College

5. Burke

6. Wade Hampton

7. York Prep

8. Marion

9. Lee Central

10. Cheraw

2A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate

Trevon Miles, Latta

Marshall Myers, Cheraw

TJ Sanders, Marion

Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate

2A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Marion

3. Saluda

4. North Charleston

5. Woodland

6. Phillip Simmons

7. Latta

8. Mullins

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Blacksburg

2A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Mikala Logan, Blacksburg

Kalisha Hill, Saluda

Tonaja Lester, Marion

Jen'Lea Nichols, Mullins

Moya McDuffie, Latta

1A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Southside Christain

4. CE.Murray

5. Military Magnet

6. Calhoun County

7. Allendale-Fairfax

8. High Point

9. Denmark-Olar

10. McCormick

1A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Literyian Tyler, North High School

Ian Thomson, Southside Christain High School

Quiz Thomas, Johnsonville High School

Shawn Jones, Allendale- Fairfax

AJ Sweetenburg, Wagener- Salley

1A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. High Point Academy

3. East Clarendon

4. Estill

5. Whale Branch

6. Lake View

7. Denmark-Olar

8. Cross

9. Scott's Branch

10. Blackville-Hilda

1A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Rishonna Washington, Blackville - Hilda

Jaliyah Bussey, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Zhani Thompson, Whale Branch HS

Hannah Fuller, Southside Christian

Cambria Parker, Scotts Branch