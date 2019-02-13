SC talent to compete in Carolinas Classic All-Star Game
The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association has announced its team roster for the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, which is sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of Raeford Farms.
The game will take place on March 23 and pit the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina in two games. Contests will take place at Hoggard High in Wilmington.
When student-athletes are not practicing or playing, they will take part in community service events.
Here is a look at the rosters for the South Carolina side.
SC BOYS
Head Coach: Zach Norris – Keenan
Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover
TEAM
Marlow Gilmore – HKT
Trae Hannibal – Hartsville
Tre Jackson - Blythewood
Juwan Perdue – Lakewood
Asanti Price – Keenan
Trevur Smalls – Berkeley
Trey Smith – Landrum
Tommy Bruner – Gray Collegiate
Ishan White – Berkeley
Malcolm Wilson – Ridge View
XPLODER BAR: No budget? No space? No problem.
SC GIRLS
Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Dreher
Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg-Wilkinson
TEAM
Taylor Britt – Spring Valley High School
Mya Burns – North Augusta
Taylor Lewis – Spring Valley
Maliyah Lockett –Westwood
Danae McNeal – Swansea
Quadijah Moore – Emerald
Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek
Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach
Olivia Thompson – Lexington
**
Tickets to the games will be available in March for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Access of Wilmington comprised of the Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access FIT.
*** Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter! ***