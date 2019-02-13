The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association has announced its team roster for the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, which is sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of Raeford Farms.

The game will take place on March 23 and pit the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina in two games. Contests will take place at Hoggard High in Wilmington.

When student-athletes are not practicing or playing, they will take part in community service events.

Here is a look at the rosters for the South Carolina side.

SC BOYS

Head Coach: Zach Norris – Keenan

Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover

TEAM

Marlow Gilmore – HKT

Trae Hannibal – Hartsville

Tre Jackson - Blythewood

Juwan Perdue – Lakewood

Asanti Price – Keenan

Trevur Smalls – Berkeley

Trey Smith – Landrum

Tommy Bruner – Gray Collegiate

Ishan White – Berkeley

Malcolm Wilson – Ridge View

XPLODER BAR: No budget? No space? No problem.

SC GIRLS

Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Dreher

Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg-Wilkinson

TEAM

Taylor Britt – Spring Valley High School

Mya Burns – North Augusta

Taylor Lewis – Spring Valley

Maliyah Lockett –Westwood

Danae McNeal – Swansea

Quadijah Moore – Emerald

Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek

Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach

Olivia Thompson – Lexington

**

Tickets to the games will be available in March for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Proceeds from the event will benefit Access of Wilmington comprised of the Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access FIT.