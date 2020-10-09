Toughness can mean many different things to many different people. It is one of those phrases, to say a player is tough, which can be said meaning one thing but be heard meaning something completely different. Oddly enough, despite both people in the conversation meaning something different, they each know exactly what the other is talking about.

This can be a bit confusing, I know, but let’s break it down a little further: There is Trae Hannibal 60 & 20 in a playoff game tough. There is Myles Tate 4 state championships tough. There is Buddy Harper make you look utterly foolish tough. There is PJ Dozier playing high school ball on a torn ACL tough. There is Raymond Felton single-handedly beating Dematha tough. There is the Big Ticket, Kevin Garnett talk that talk tough. When the word is used, it carries a meaning.

In this writing, I want to take a look at current day South Carolina, a state that is known for its toughness. Let’s talk about the state’s toughest players that I’ve seen play this summer.

I'll remind you, this is meant to be interactive. I want to hear from you: who do you think is the toughest player in South Carolina? Because again, tough is a subjective word.