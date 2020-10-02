Football season has kicked off around the country, which means one thing for the hoop heads: it’s time for basketball fall leagues to get rocking around the southeast.

The first stop we made was in Spartanburg at the Stars Fall League. A group of teams showed up from around the state with players representing Greenville, Spartanburg, Columbia and surrounding areas; there were even some players from North Carolina at the Upward Stars Center.

It feels good to be back in the gym, the team’s competing. There is something euphoric about high school basketball, especially coming off these uncertain times these last six months presented us. Some type of normalcy is on the horizon.

First off, I want to thank Zach Watson and the staff at Upward Star Center for great hospitality and a wonderful event.

Let’s jump into the standouts: