Let’s take a look at who is going where…

The state of South Carolina saw fifteen basketball players sign their Division 1 or Division 2 papers yesterday, and when you add McGowens of Friday, that will be sixteen in total. Not bad for a football state.

Yesterday was a day that many basketball players look forward to for their entire lives. It was the first day of the early signing period, the day where players are able to sign their scholarship papers to attend their university of choice and embark on life after high school.

We are entering the final recruiting chapter to be written on the 2021 class. After Bryce McGowens announces his college decision on Friday, the biggest names in the state of South Carolina will have announced their college decisions and signed their National Letters of Intent.

D1 Signees

6’3” Tim Barnes of Columbia, SC/Gray Collegiate Signed with Kansas City

Explosive off guard who gets to the rim in an electric manner. Can handle from the wing and shot can keep a defender honest.

6’3” Josh Beadle of Columbia, SC/Cardinal Newman Signed with Clemson

Lefty, has a complete arsenal on his tool belt with a crafty handle, deep range jump shot and explosion around the basket.

Summer Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8skvYtB1olE

7’1” John Butler of Greenville, SC/Christ Chapel Signed with Florida State

Lengthy and skill prospect. Has a tantalizing combination of size, fluidity, and ball skills, with the ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim.

6’6” Ike Cornish of Greenville, SC/Legacy Early College Signed with Maryland

Lengthy sharp shooter with excellent positional size and an nice IQ as a team defender. Should fit nicely into the role Aaron Wiggins carved out.

6’10” Cesare Edwards of Hartsville, SC/Hartsville HighSigned with Xavier

Strong, lengthy, and explosive post player who is just scratching the surface. Has 3-point range and ball skills to go along with the ability to put his elbow in the rim.

Summer Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFbRkq2DFI0

6’3” RJ Felton of Aiken, SC/Aiken High Signed with East Carolina

Tough and rugged guard who can initiate offense, make shots and will guard the opposing team’s best perimeter player. Ultimate competitor.

Summer Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AZoM5o9EVQ

6’6” Raekwon Horton of Columbia, SC/Vermont AcademySigned with Charleston

Won a ton of games in high school. Horton has range on his jump shot with a quick release and the size/ball skills to toggle nicely between a big wing and skill four in college.

5’11” James Lovorn of Anderson, SC/TL Hanna Signed with Presbyterian

Gritty and tough are two words that come to mind. Lovorn is a fearless leader who can shoot the ball and will get to his spots. The sum of his parts outweigh his tools.

6’4” Rob McCray of Columbia, SC/AC FloraSigned with Wake Forest

Lengthy and explosive. McCray is an ACC level athlete who has immense upside on the defensive end of the floor. He initiates offense for his high school team.

Summer Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac4XH-tsVAU

6’5” Chase McDuffie of West Columbia, SC/Gray CollegiateSigned with NC A&T

McDuffie has good positional size with sneaky explosion. His greatest attribute on the floor may be his upside as a shot maker.

6’0” Tyler Rice of Columbia, SC/Ridge View HighSigned with William & Mary

Is playing this season with a shot a winning his fourth consecutive state title. Rice plays fast and confidently and is able to knock down shots when his number is called.

6’2” Jacobi Wright of Greenville, SC/Legacy Early College Signed with South Carolina

Perhaps the most underrated player in South Carolina from the national lens, Wright has complete control of his team as he takes care of possessions, defends the ball, makes his teammates better and knocks down shots. A winner.

Summer Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgdyJJElZKQ

D2 Signees

6’4” Cohen Gaskins of James Island, SC/James Island High (Converse)

6’3” Janyle Pittman of Lancaster, SC/Lancaster High (Mars Hill)

6’1” Bailey Wiseman of James Island, SC/James Island High (Converse)

Will Commit Later in the Signing Period

6’6” Bryce McGowens of Greenville, SC/Legacy Early College Georgia or Nebraska

Top 50 Hoopers who Committed to Play Football in College

Chris Rhone (Coastal Carolina)

TJ Sanders (South Carolina)

Next 5 (alphabetical)

This signing period is a big one. One that will have some unusual twists and turns due to the landscape of where things are at. You will find many 2021 prospects enrolling for the second semester at their program of choice and becoming part of the 2020 class. You will also find a lot of schools who are targeting transfers and JUCOs to fill their roster spots.

After the first signing period is over, college’s recruiting boards are re-shuffled. Typically, the spring signing period can be a dangerous time for recruits, possibly going too high not realizing the school is already recruiting over their heads the second the ink dries on their scholarship papers.

It will be interesting to see how colleges handle this spring recruiting period because of the new NCAA rules and regulations they set forth (players granted an extra year, 1-time transfers being granted immediate eligibility, etc…).

Friday, here are five players who will be next in line in South Carolina’s 2021 class…

5’11” Jalen Breazeale of Spartanburg, SC/Dorman HighOffers: Presbyterian, Winthrop

6’6” Mason Grant of Charleston, SC/Porter Gaud Offers: Army, Navy

6’5” Myles Jenkins of Lexington, SC/River Bluff High Offers: Kennesaw St, Catawba

6’2” Colin Rodrigues of North Augusta, SC/North Augusta HighOffers: UNC Wilmington

6’0” Daveon Thomas of Bishopville, SC/Lee Central High Offers: USC Upstate, Presbyterian