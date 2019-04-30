SC High School Football: SCISA Top 15
PalmettoPreps.com is rolling out its preseason top 15 for SCISA ball in South Carolina with the release of this ranking.
Which players from SCISA made the list? Find out below.
If you're not a PalmettoPreps.com premium member, you can get access to this ranking, all our other content, and support our work by subscribing below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news