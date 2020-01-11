News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-11 11:39:51 -0600') }} football Edit

SC high school football road report: Rock Hill High

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com recently traveled to Rock Hill High to visit with head coach Bubba Pittman and several of his players. Below the image, check out more information on a few of the top SC high school football prospects from the program.

Rock Hill football tight end Luke Bracey is one to watch in the class of 2022
Aside from 2020 defensive back Tylik Edwards, Coach Pittman has a few to watch with major collegiate potential.

*** 2021 tight end Robbie Ouzts already has offers from South Carolina and many ACC programs, with others likely on the way in the near future.

- More on Ouzts

*** 2022 TE Luke Bracey is also a basketball standout for Rock Hill and has camped at several major programs.

- More on Bracey

*** 2022 OL Jake Mozingo goes 6-foot-5, 320-pounds and has college football bloodlines.

- More on Mozingo

