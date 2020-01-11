PalmettoPreps.com recently traveled to Rock Hill High to visit with head coach Bubba Pittman and several of his players. Below the image, check out more information on a few of the top SC high school football prospects from the program.

Aside from 2020 defensive back Tylik Edwards, Coach Pittman has a few to watch with major collegiate potential.



*** 2021 tight end Robbie Ouzts already has offers from South Carolina and many ACC programs, with others likely on the way in the near future.



- More on Ouzts



*** 2022 TE Luke Bracey is also a basketball standout for Rock Hill and has camped at several major programs.

- More on Bracey



*** 2022 OL Jake Mozingo goes 6-foot-5, 320-pounds and has college football bloodlines.

- More on Mozingo

**********************************************************

