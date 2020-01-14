PalmettoPreps.com recently traveled to Northwestern High to visit with head coach Page Wofford and several of his players. Below the image, check out more information on a few of the top SC high school football prospects from the program.

*** The headliner of the group is 2020 WR Ger'Cari Caldwell, who's picked up many offers after his senior season and will sign in February. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher has an official visit scheduled to South Carolina this month.

*** 2021 LB Gregory Johnson is a prospect the Northwestern staff is high on due to his production, athleticism, and work in the classroom.

- More on Johnson

*** Also from the 2021 class, DB Kam McCroey had a very productive junior season with 91 tackles.



- More on McCroey

*** A new name to introduce to SC high school football fans is 2023 tackle Jordan Knox, who's 6-foot-2, 270 pounds and growing. He could be the next major prospect to come out of the program.



Check out names of other Northwestern prospects to watch here including some intriguing underclassmen and more rising seniors.







