In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this January update.

- South Pointe's O'Mega Blake continues to add numerous offers. Georgia State, Appalachian State, and Tennessee all have jumped in recently.



- 2022 LB Jaylen Sneed, a prospect we recently profiled on PalmettoPreps.com, is heating up on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder picked up scholarships from Toledo, NC State, Duke, and UCF.

- Emerald OL Bryson Jones committed to The Citadel.



- Chapin OL Thornton Gentry added another offer, this one coming from East Carolina.

- Southside Christian LB Jackson Dorris was offered by The Citadel.



- Clover 2020 senior Zachary Blanchard holds several offers: Lenoir-Rhyne, Ramah (JUCO), Erskine, Newberry, a preferred walk-on slot with The Citadel,



- Clover's Zacchaeus Davis is making an official visit this weekend to Old Dominion; he also carries an offer from Tennessee Tech.

- Clover linebacker Hayden Martin picked up two PWO offers recently, one from Furman and another from Western Carolina. Presbyterian College has a scholarship offer out to him.



- Another Clover player, Jaylon Ballard, picked up his second offer which came from Ramah (JUCO).



- Crescent senior lineman Jason McClain recently committed to Georgia Knights, which is a prep school.



- Crescent senior Jayden Vincent made a commitment to Presbyterian College.

- Greer athlete Cameron Martin committed this week to North Greenville.

- Byrnes 2020 QB Lawrence Scott visited Newberry this week.

- Byrnes LB Briyon Wright visited Limestone this week.

- Greer OL Erik Garrett visited Limestone as well and now has an offer.

- Limestone also extended an offer to Pickens OL Lawson Maxey.

- Westside QB Blair Garner has a PWO offer on the table from Charleston Southern.

- Swansea senior WR Michael Jones recently visited St. Andrews.

- Barnwell athlete Dallyon Creech made a commitment to Erskine; teammate Craig Pender is also committed to the program.

- Oceanside Collegiate WR Joel Osteen picked up a scholarship from Hampden-Sydney, his first.

- May River OL Moxon Zehr visited Georgia State recently.

- Hannah-Pamplico senior DL/OL Devon Mincey visited Catawba over the weekend.



- Sumter's Justus Boone picked up an offer from Georgia.

- Georgia also offered Gaffney's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.



- Fort Mill OL Jordan Herman committed to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

- Eastside's Payton Mangrum now has a PWO offer from Charleston Southern.

- Myrtle Beach's JJ Jones picked up Power 5 offers from NC State and Tennessee. He'll visit UNC on Saturday.

- Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce picked up another offer from East Carolina. He'll visit South Carolina on February 1.

