SC high school football: recruiting notebook on the state's best players

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this January update.

South Pointe's O'Mega Blake continues to stay hot with offers on the recruiting trail
South Pointe's O'Mega Blake continues to stay hot with offers on the recruiting trail

- South Pointe's O'Mega Blake continues to add numerous offers. Georgia State, Appalachian State, and Tennessee all have jumped in recently.

- 2022 LB Jaylen Sneed, a prospect we recently profiled on PalmettoPreps.com, is heating up on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder picked up scholarships from Toledo, NC State, Duke, and UCF.

- Emerald OL Bryson Jones committed to The Citadel.

- Chapin OL Thornton Gentry added another offer, this one coming from East Carolina.

- Southside Christian LB Jackson Dorris was offered by The Citadel.

- Clover 2020 senior Zachary Blanchard holds several offers: Lenoir-Rhyne, Ramah (JUCO), Erskine, Newberry, a preferred walk-on slot with The Citadel,

- Clover's Zacchaeus Davis is making an official visit this weekend to Old Dominion; he also carries an offer from Tennessee Tech.

- Clover linebacker Hayden Martin picked up two PWO offers recently, one from Furman and another from Western Carolina. Presbyterian College has a scholarship offer out to him.

- Another Clover player, Jaylon Ballard, picked up his second offer which came from Ramah (JUCO).

- Crescent senior lineman Jason McClain recently committed to Georgia Knights, which is a prep school.

- Crescent senior Jayden Vincent made a commitment to Presbyterian College.

- Greer athlete Cameron Martin committed this week to North Greenville.

- Byrnes 2020 QB Lawrence Scott visited Newberry this week.

- Byrnes LB Briyon Wright visited Limestone this week.

- Greer OL Erik Garrett visited Limestone as well and now has an offer.

- Limestone also extended an offer to Pickens OL Lawson Maxey.

- Westside QB Blair Garner has a PWO offer on the table from Charleston Southern.

- Swansea senior WR Michael Jones recently visited St. Andrews.

- Barnwell athlete Dallyon Creech made a commitment to Erskine; teammate Craig Pender is also committed to the program.

- Oceanside Collegiate WR Joel Osteen picked up a scholarship from Hampden-Sydney, his first.

- May River OL Moxon Zehr visited Georgia State recently.

- Hannah-Pamplico senior DL/OL Devon Mincey visited Catawba over the weekend.

- Sumter's Justus Boone picked up an offer from Georgia.

- Georgia also offered Gaffney's Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

- Fort Mill OL Jordan Herman committed to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

- Eastside's Payton Mangrum now has a PWO offer from Charleston Southern.

- Myrtle Beach's JJ Jones picked up Power 5 offers from NC State and Tennessee. He'll visit UNC on Saturday.

- Dillon WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce picked up another offer from East Carolina. He'll visit South Carolina on February 1.

