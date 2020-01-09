In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this January update.

*** Brian Turk's Limestone staff now has offers out to two of the state's best senior wide receivers - Swansea's Mikey Jones and Hillcrest product Deonte Smith.



*** Pendleton's Jakobe Gibson picked up his 10th offer, this one coming from Bethel College.

*** One of the state's top linebackers, Summerville's Luke Taylor, earned his first Division I scholarship offer this month - it came from East Tennessee State.



*** South Aiken's Jesse Sanders, a standout 2020 TE, has been in communication with recent South Carolina assistant hire Joe Cox and will visit the Gamecocks on February 1. Sanders has a standing preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.

*** Ridge View DB Tyson Player picked up another offer, with the new staff at Gardner-Webb stepping forward.

** Gardner-Webb also offered Gilbert 2020 athlete Alec Holt.



