SC high school football recruiting notebook
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this January update.
*** Brian Turk's Limestone staff now has offers out to two of the state's best senior wide receivers - Swansea's Mikey Jones and Hillcrest product Deonte Smith.
*** Pendleton's Jakobe Gibson picked up his 10th offer, this one coming from Bethel College.
*** One of the state's top linebackers, Summerville's Luke Taylor, earned his first Division I scholarship offer this month - it came from East Tennessee State.
*** South Aiken's Jesse Sanders, a standout 2020 TE, has been in communication with recent South Carolina assistant hire Joe Cox and will visit the Gamecocks on February 1. Sanders has a standing preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.
*** Ridge View DB Tyson Player picked up another offer, with the new staff at Gardner-Webb stepping forward.
** Gardner-Webb also offered Gilbert 2020 athlete Alec Holt.
*** Rock Hill 2020 DB Tylik Edwards now carries an offer from Tennessee Tech
*** Easley senior LB Dylan Lyda recently earned an opportunity to become a preferred walk-on at The Citadel.
*** Spartanburg's Will Fowler, one of the country's best kickers from the 2021 class, now has his first offer from Army.
*** 2021 WR JJ Jones out of Myrtle Beach picked up an offer from Toledo late last month.
