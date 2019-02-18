Head coach Dan Morgan has some talent at his disposal to work with from the 2020 class and beyond at Eastside High School in Taylors.

A super-productive rising senior wideout, an intriguing junior quarterback, and several other players highlight the Eagles' crop of players.

***

One has to begin this list with a closer look at senior receiver Payton Mangrum. The all-state selection has simply produced each season he's been on the field. He put up huge numbers as a sophomore with 72 catches for just short of 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Mangrum, who also runs track, can be a valuable special teams asset as well.

Running back Max Louris is Eastside's top rushing option, gained over 1,400 yards on the ground and scored 19 touchdowns as a junior.



Junior quarterback Marshall Skoloff has been on recruiting radars for a while because of his upside. He stepped up on the varsity level as a sophomore and produced as a passer and a runner. Skoloff will continue to expand his game, and trains with noted quarterback developer Ramon Robinson of EPT.

A few others to watch in the 2021 class:

Linebacker Miles Scott

Cornerback Jamen Louris

Offensive lineman Sam Judy

Running back Macio Aiken is one that PalmettoPreps.com has been told to keep an eye on in the future out of the 2022 class.

