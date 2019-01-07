Rivals.com has released its 2019 slate for the Rivals Camp Series, which will be the largest in the camp series' history.

Adidas continues as the presenting sponsor for the largest event for high school football players in the country. Gatorade, NCSA and Zybek Sports also return as partners for the series.

The Rivals adizero Combines, for players graduating in 2020-23, are held on Saturdays before camps in most cities. Players will record times in the key football testing areas: 40-yard dash, Shuttle Run, 3-Cone Drill, Vertical Jump and Broad Jump. All participants will receive a Rivals profile, and top combine performers will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp.

For South Carolina student-athletes, the two closest combines are in Atlanta and Charlotte.

The Atlanta event will be held on March 30 - More information and registration is available here.

The Charlotte adizero Combine will be held on April 6 - More information and registration is available here.