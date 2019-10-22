Roster set for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl
The roster for this year's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North/South Game) has been announced and features a host of top South Carolina high school football talent.
Below is a look at the lineup from PalmettoPreps.com.
2019 North All-Stars
WR Ben Rollins - Chapman
K Dylan Beaufort - Abbeville
DB Ly'Terrence Mills - Chester
QB Hunter Helms - Gray Collegiate
QB Ahmon Green -Westwood
RB Dante Smith - Chapman
LB Hayden Johnson - Clover
RB Malory Pinckney - Southside Christian
WR Anthony Dinkins-McCall - Sumter
DB Michael Brunson, Jr. -Calhoun County
DB AJ Jefferson - Indian Land
DB Caden Richards - Gaffney
WR Tyler Cherry - Wren
WR OD Dollison - Gray Collegiate
LB Elijah Harper - Westside
DB Marquise Graves - Boiling Springs
DB Anthony Jackson - Rock Hill
DB Noah Alberry - Dorman
LB Ahmore Wilmore - Newbery
RB RJ Ellis - BHP
LB Dawson Glenn - Dixie
DB Tyson Player - Ridge View
OL Thomias Robinson - Spartanburg
OL Shane Amerson - Lamar
OL Chuck Strickland - Byres
DL Markee Martin - Pendleton
OL Baron Franks - Greenville
LB Josh Byrd - Byrnes
OL Chandler Muller - Ridge View
LB Donovan Bush - Silver Bluff
OL Ashton Shannon - York
OL Kyson Chisholm - South Pointe
DL Westin Williams- Wagener-Salley
DL Immanuel Bush - Lancaster
OL Jonathan Brown - TL Hanna
DL Dajon Funderburk - Central
WR Ke'shoun Williams - Batesburg-Leesville
WR Cam Atkins - Westwood
DL Cameron Donald - Woodmont
LB Lawrance Partlow - Greenwood
WR Eli Wilson - Wren
DL Carson Smith - Abbeville
DL McZavion Holley - Greer
DL Jaquarius Guinn - Clover
2019 South All-Stars
WR Nanders Lawrence - Airport
RB Ramsey Lewis - North Myrtle Beach
ATH D'Vonte Allen - Marion
QB Mason Garcia - Carolia Forest
LB Jaleen Richardson - Timberland
DB K'Ron Ferrell - Woodland
DE Brandon Wilson - Battery Creek
LB Cameron Harper - South Florence
QB Ty Olenchuk - Dutch Fork
DB Alec Holt - Gilbert
LB Chandler Mathews - Latta
DB Antonio McKnight - CE Murray
WR Lavel Davis - Woodland
WR Isaiah Brown - Johnsonville
LB Kenny Byrd - Myrtle Beach
WR Tyre Funnye - Waccamaw
RB James Dagin - Beaufort
DB Terry Fields - May River
RB De'Shareoh Williams - Wade Hampton
DB AJ Campbell - Green Se Floyds
DB Robert West - Strom Thurmond
LB Dontorian Best - AC Flora
DT Garrett Huyck - Chapin
OL Ta'Chawn Brooks - Dutch Fork
DT Jacson Thorne - Crestwood
DE Clint Caldwell - Lake City
DT Brandon Johnson - Fort Dorchester
LB Shedrick Pointer - Myrtle Beach
OL Walker Anderson - Lexington
OL Devon Mincey - Hannah-Pamplico
OL Floyd Hart, Jr. - O-W
DE Tiquan Bright - Baptist Hill
OL Tradd Castles - Brookland-Cayce
OL Josh Taylor - Chapin
K Luis Orellana - White Knoll
OL Hunter Powers - Berkeley
OL Quintel Brabham - Bamberg-Ehrhardt
WR Michael Jones - Swansea
WR Rakim White - Bluffton
WR Jakobe Quillen - Wilson
TE Jacob Lucas - Pelion
WR Brody Hopkins - Summerville
DE Emmanuel Johnson - Fort Dorchester