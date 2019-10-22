News More News
Roster set for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

The roster for this year's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North/South Game) has been announced and features a host of top South Carolina high school football talent.

Below is a look at the lineup from PalmettoPreps.com.

2019 North All-Stars

WR Ben Rollins - Chapman

K Dylan Beaufort - Abbeville

DB Ly'Terrence Mills - Chester

QB Hunter Helms - Gray Collegiate

QB Ahmon Green -Westwood

RB Dante Smith - Chapman

LB Hayden Johnson - Clover

RB Malory Pinckney - Southside Christian

WR Anthony Dinkins-McCall - Sumter

DB Michael Brunson, Jr. -Calhoun County

DB AJ Jefferson - Indian Land

DB Caden Richards - Gaffney

WR Tyler Cherry - Wren

WR OD Dollison - Gray Collegiate

LB Elijah Harper - Westside

DB Marquise Graves - Boiling Springs

DB Anthony Jackson - Rock Hill

DB Noah Alberry - Dorman

LB Ahmore Wilmore - Newbery

RB RJ Ellis - BHP

LB Dawson Glenn - Dixie

DB Tyson Player - Ridge View

OL Thomias Robinson - Spartanburg

OL Shane Amerson - Lamar

OL Chuck Strickland - Byres

DL Markee Martin - Pendleton

OL Baron Franks - Greenville

LB Josh Byrd - Byrnes

OL Chandler Muller - Ridge View

LB Donovan Bush - Silver Bluff

OL Ashton Shannon - York

OL Kyson Chisholm - South Pointe

DL Westin Williams- Wagener-Salley

DL Immanuel Bush - Lancaster

OL Jonathan Brown - TL Hanna

DL Dajon Funderburk - Central

WR Ke'shoun Williams - Batesburg-Leesville

WR Cam Atkins - Westwood

DL Cameron Donald - Woodmont

LB Lawrance Partlow - Greenwood

WR Eli Wilson - Wren

DL Carson Smith - Abbeville

DL McZavion Holley - Greer

DL Jaquarius Guinn - Clover

2019 South All-Stars

WR Nanders Lawrence - Airport

RB Ramsey Lewis - North Myrtle Beach

ATH D'Vonte Allen - Marion

QB Mason Garcia - Carolia Forest

LB Jaleen Richardson - Timberland

DB K'Ron Ferrell - Woodland

DE Brandon Wilson - Battery Creek

LB Cameron Harper - South Florence

QB Ty Olenchuk - Dutch Fork

DB Alec Holt - Gilbert

LB Chandler Mathews - Latta

DB Antonio McKnight - CE Murray

WR Lavel Davis - Woodland

WR Isaiah Brown - Johnsonville

LB Kenny Byrd - Myrtle Beach

WR Tyre Funnye - Waccamaw

RB James Dagin - Beaufort

DB Terry Fields - May River

RB De'Shareoh Williams - Wade Hampton

DB AJ Campbell - Green Se Floyds

DB Robert West - Strom Thurmond

LB Dontorian Best - AC Flora

DT Garrett Huyck - Chapin

OL Ta'Chawn Brooks - Dutch Fork

DT Jacson Thorne - Crestwood

DE Clint Caldwell - Lake City

DT Brandon Johnson - Fort Dorchester

LB Shedrick Pointer - Myrtle Beach

OL Walker Anderson - Lexington

OL Devon Mincey - Hannah-Pamplico

OL Floyd Hart, Jr. - O-W

DE Tiquan Bright - Baptist Hill

OL Tradd Castles - Brookland-Cayce

OL Josh Taylor - Chapin

K Luis Orellana - White Knoll

OL Hunter Powers - Berkeley

OL Quintel Brabham - Bamberg-Ehrhardt

WR Michael Jones - Swansea

WR Rakim White - Bluffton

WR Jakobe Quillen - Wilson

TE Jacob Lucas - Pelion

WR Brody Hopkins - Summerville

DE Emmanuel Johnson - Fort Dorchester

