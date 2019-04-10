Road report: Blythewood's next level prospects
PalmettoPreps.com recently traveled to Blythewood High in South Carolina to meet with several players who have a chance to play at the next level.
Below is a look at all of our video interviews from the stop.
Some others to keep an eye on at Blythewood:
2022 RB Desmond Boatwright
2022 ATH Chase Smith
2022 ATH Myles Cotten
2021 LB Connor Knight
2020 LB Rhett James