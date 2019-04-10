Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 13:00:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Road report: Blythewood's next level prospects

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

PalmettoPreps.com recently traveled to Blythewood High in South Carolina to meet with several players who have a chance to play at the next level.

Below is a look at all of our video interviews from the stop.

Some others to keep an eye on at Blythewood:

2022 RB Desmond Boatwright

2022 ATH Chase Smith

2022 ATH Myles Cotten

2021 LB Connor Knight

2020 LB Rhett James

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}