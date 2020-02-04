News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 06:12:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Register for the 2020 Rivals Combine Series

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

South Carolina high school football prospects now have the opportunity to register for the 2020 Rivals Combine Series.

The combines are part of the Rivals Camp Series; the combine series is the largest free high school combine/camp series in the nation. The RCS allows prospects to get accurate testing measurements to use during the recruiting process. Find out more on the series and the events here.

Athletes are tested in the 40-Yard Dash, Shuttle Run, 3-Cone Drill, Vertical Jump and Broad Jump. Every athlete will get two runs at each test with the best time or marks recorded.

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Abbeville's Trai Jones participated in the 2019 Rivals Combine Series prior to signing with South Carolina
Abbeville's Trai Jones participated in the 2019 Rivals Combine Series prior to signing with South Carolina (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Prospects may register for free for the Rivals Combine Series, with two stops on this year's tour the closest for South Carolina high school football players.

The March 21 event will be held at Sprayberry High in Marietta, Georgia. REGISTRATION

The March 28 event will be held at Nation Ford High in Fort Mill. REGISTRATION

Select top performers will be selected for participate in the following day's Rivals Camp Series.

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

Download Dosh, which gives you cash back automatically when you shop or dine out!
Download Dosh, which gives you cash back automatically when you shop or dine out!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}