South Carolina high school football prospects now have the opportunity to register for the 2020 Rivals Combine Series.

The combines are part of the Rivals Camp Series; the combine series is the largest free high school combine/camp series in the nation. The RCS allows prospects to get accurate testing measurements to use during the recruiting process. Find out more on the series and the events here.

Athletes are tested in the 40-Yard Dash, Shuttle Run, 3-Cone Drill, Vertical Jump and Broad Jump. Every athlete will get two runs at each test with the best time or marks recorded.