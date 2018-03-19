PalmettoPreps.com

Coach Ramon Robinson, Founder and President of the South Carolina non-profit company Elite Position Training (EPT) and RR Elite QB Academy has been named the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF).

The honor is presented annually to a South Carolina resident positively impacting our community through football. Coach Robinson will be honored April 19th at the 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony presented by IAG at the Embassy Suites at Verdae. He will be honored alongside the Class of 2018 (John Abraham, Dwight Clark, Paul Maguire, Clay Matthews Sr., Richard Seymour), and Mason Rudolph (QB, Oklahoma St./Rock Hill) winner of the 2017 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers (f/k/a Collegiate Player of the Year).

Coach Robinson was a three-sport star from Anderson, SC and was the first African-American quarterback to start at T.L. Hanna High School (Inducted into TL Hanna Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2017), where he was the leading passer in the state as a senior. He holds numerous passing records at Benedict College (Columbia, SC). Robinson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 1999 becoming the first Benedict alum to sign a professional football contract.

Robinson spent the next nine years playing with the CFL, and arena/indoor leagues before injury forced him to retire as a player. Coach Robinson established RR Elite QB Training in 2011 (a/k/a EPT). EPT is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that features personal football skill training, educational assistance, and mentoring for kids all over South Carolina and the Southeast.

EPT serves to train and mentor our youth, showcase them for scholarships, prepare them for the game as far as their talents can take them and life during and after the game. Coach Robinson has worked with and helped produce the best talent in South Carolina, throughout the southeast and beyond. Robinson along with his EPT Coaching team, Bobby McGowens (WR), ChaChi Sullivan (DB), and Rashaad Jackson (Line) has personally helped over 100 kids earn scholarships to college since 2011. The 2018 recruiting class included seven quarterbacks accepting offers from Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Temple, Furman and other great programs. Coach Robinson is working to maximize the rich football talent of South Carolina receive college scholarships and while creating successful men of character.

Coach Robinson summarizes his passion for the success of his athletes this way…

“It’s a beautiful thing to see a young athlete with a dream, take their hard work and dedication and turn it into reality. People may not know what goes into this dream. The many years of pain, loss, sacrifice, joy and sorrow. The countless days of giving up time with friends to go train and get better when you could have been at the mall or just chilling on the couch. Whether it was getting up at 5am or going to bed at 12am, you still hit the books and make the grade. Without the grades there is no ball. Of course, all this dream isn’t fulfilled without a cast of support. It takes the parents, coaches, teammates, staff, and position coaches to make it all work. They yell and scream but this is why…they are building CHARACTER by OVERSEEING ADVERSITY to evolve a CHAMPION that will remain a HUMBLED athlete.”

This year will commemorate the fifth annual Humanitarian of the Year honor given by the SCFHOF. Previous honorees include former SC sports Commissioner Paul Kennemore (2014), former college football coach and FCA President Dal Shealy (2015), current Coastal Carolina Head Coach and Chairman of the Board of TD Ameritrade Joe Moglia (2016), and former sports agent and non-profit organizer (Dabo’s All-in Foundation, Arians Family Foundation) Mike Brown (2017). The April 19th ceremony has limited available seating seats can be purchased at www.scfootballhof.org/shop. This event helps fund the mission of the SCFHOF which includes community and youth development as well as the design and development of the future brick and mortar museum and leadership center.