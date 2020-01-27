One of them, offensive tackle Nick Williams , already has an offer from Coastal Carolina, with others likely on the way. Several programs have also inquired about quarterback Jadon Johnson .

Fox Creek head coach Lafayette Stewart has a pair of prospects in the 2022 class continuing to draw interest on the college football recruiting front.

"He’s gotten better and better each game, throughout the offseason as well," Coach Stewart said of Williams. He’s a center on the basketball team as well. He played strictly offensive tackle this year and just has great athleticism for the position."

Williams' blend of size and agility figures to see him slotted as one of the Palmetto State's top 2022 prospects.

"He has good feet, good hands. Just a very fluid 6-foot-4, 320 pounds. Usually at that size you have guys with trouble moving. He does an exceptional job.. He has an FBS offer with Coastal Carolina and I’m sure there is a plethora more coming."

Johnson, who turned in over 1,000 yards passing and nearly 1,000 yards rushing as a sophomore, is another to watch.

"He's point guard of the basketball team and had a great sophomore campaign. He's athletic, great grades. His poise at the quarterback position, he led us," said Stewart. "I'm sure there is one (an offer) coming in the near future for him"



Stewart took over the Fox Creek program last February and said that these two players were the catalyst for some new accomplishments.

"The team previously didn't win a region game, these two sophomores helped lead the charge. First time beating Ninety Six and Silver Bluff in school history, first time making the playoffs from that region. I'm just excited I've got them two more years," he said. "We've just scratched the surface."



Stewart is hopeful that college programs will step forward with more opportunities for his players.



"They're great kids academically and socially," he said. "Hopefully they come on by and truly put an offer on the table, hopefully they see enough. A lot of schools are saying they can’t wait to see him at camp again with the season under their belt."