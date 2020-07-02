Prospect spotlight: Aiken High football
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com takes a closer look at prospects from the Trinity-Byrnes football program, led by head coach Olajuwon Paige.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today, get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news