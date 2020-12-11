Day 1 of The Bash came and went, and the fact that it happened should be enough excitement. So many moving pieces in the week leading up to this event, which included having to find an entirely new venue the day before the event started, to teams dropping due to mandatory quarantine and more.

If you take a macro view at The Bash, it has built itself into one of the three most anticipated events in the Carolina’s this season. It is a place for the immense talent in the Midlands of South Carolina to showcase what they can do on a national stage.

You have seniors and upperclassmen alike who can beef up their rankings or legitimize their recruitment status. While Thursday only had two games, each game had storylines as well as rankings, and recruitment boosts to talk about.

Legacy Stakes Its Claim

Let’s start with the first game of the night, which is an anticipated matchup that many in the state of South Carolina were looking for. The best two teams, who just so happen to be a public and a private school, each from different regions of the state, faced off as Greenville, SC/Legacy Early College took on Columbia, SC/Ridge View High.