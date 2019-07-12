In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this mid-July update.



***

*** Greenville offensive lineman Baron Franks picked up an offer from South Carolina State.



*** Greer QB Raheim Jeter (class of 2023) plans on visiting Florida on July 26.

*** Another one out of Greer, 2020 athlete Cameron Martin, now has his first offer, which came from North Greenville.



*** Melik Frost, class of 2020 RB originally out of John Paul II, is transferring high schools over to May River.

*** Former Ridge View High product Bernard Porter has signed with Buffalo, after a stint at Highland Community College in Kansas.

*** 2020 tight end Jacob Smith out of Gilbert picked up his first offer from Judson.

*** Eastside WR Payton Mangrum earned an offer from Presbyterian College after camping this summer.

*** Chapman QB Mikele Colasurdo committed to Georgia State on July 9.

*** Chapin DL/OL Garrett Huyck picked up an offer from Davidson.



*** Two Goose Creek products - 2022 OL Jayden Johnson and 2021 DB Melvin Ravenel - picked up offers from Georgia Tech.



