In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in another June update.

***

* Georgia became the first program to offer 2023 QB Grayson Loftis out of Blue Ridge. Loftis is the second freshman quarterback in the Palmetto State to be offered by a major program, following Greer's Raheim Jeter.

* Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia visited - and camped at - Alabama earlier this week.

* Former TL Hanna product Braylon Peterson, who is now at Georgia Military College, made his verbal commitment to Georgia Southern.

* Woodmont defensive lineman Cam Donald picked up an offer from Liberty.

* South Pointe athlete Omega Blake, who could play DB or WR at the college level, camped at South Carolina this week. He now has offers from Toledo and Marshall, which stepped forward recently.

* Legion Collegiate WR OD Dollison is making an official visit to Akron this weekend.

* Southside Christian 2020 QB JW Hertzberg now carries an offer from Marist. Presbyterian College has also offered.

* Eastside 2021 DE/LB Miles Scott is camping at The Citadel on Friday night.

* In-state product Thornton Gentry out of Chapin was invited to North Carolina’s Showtime Camp last Saturday and turned in another excellent camp performance. On Sunday, he’ll be at Appalachian State. Wake Forest coaches were in attendance at a camp South Carolina put on that Gentry worked at, and have been in contact consistently since.

* Abbeville LB/DB Jhalyn Shuler is visiting UConn this weekend and camped at South Carolina recently.

* Greenwood DE/TE Braylon Ryan made his verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina this week.

* Byrnes DB Quintin Talley picked up his fourth offer from North Greenville.



