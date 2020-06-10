News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 06:16:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Palmetto State RB JR Patterson gives the latest

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

In this interview, PalmettoPreps.com speaks with one of the state's top senior running backs in JR Patterson.

The 2021 standout details his new school for this coming year and some goals for his senior season, plus more.

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.

JR Patterson Ridgeland-Hardeeville
JR Patterson has transferred from THA and will suit up for a new program in 2020
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}