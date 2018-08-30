Palmetto Preps 4A Top 10
The Palmetto Preps staff will be rolling out top 10 lists for each classification.
1. Hartsville (1-0)
2. Greer (1-1)
3. South Pointe (1-1)
4. Greenville (2-0)
5. Belton Honea-Path (2-0)
6. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
7. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
8. North Augusta (2-0)
9. Eastside (2-0)
10. Westwood (2-0)
