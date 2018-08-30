SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

The Palmetto Preps staff will be rolling out top 10 lists for each classification. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Hartsville (1-0)

2. Greer (1-1)

3. South Pointe (1-1)

4. Greenville (2-0)

5. Belton Honea-Path (2-0)

6. Myrtle Beach (1-0)

7. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)

8. North Augusta (2-0)

9. Eastside (2-0)

10. Westwood (2-0)

Discuss Palmetto State athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes