Palmer Flake is underrated '26 Columbia area LB gaining Division 1 traction

Advertisement

Palmer Flake is a hard-hitting, underrated, physical 6-foot-2, 215-pound Class of 2026 linebacker who is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail as he prepares his big-ticket senior season finale under "Midlands Friday Night Lights" with the Chapin Eagles this fall. Flake recorded 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception, one safety, and three sacks as a junior at A.C. Flora High School last season. He also played running back for the Falcons, recording 10 carries 55 yards and three touchdowns. After major exploits on the Palmetto State gridiron in 2024, Flake is beginning to hear of major recognition from Division One universities. He has now heard of offers from Charleston Southern, Cornell, Columbia, Penn, Lafayette, Princeton, The Citadel, and Fordham. Palmetto Preps recruiting editor Lee Wardlaw caught up with Flake in a wide-ranging exclusive about his recruitment and upcoming season. Here is everything he had to say:

OFFERS Flake's recruitment only continues to grow. He had zero offers heading into Feb., but now, eight total programs have tendered him a scholarship. Cornell was the first program to grant him services on Feb. 11. Columbia (March 3), Penn (March 4th), Charleston Southern (March 5th), Lafayette (March 6th) Princeton (March 12th), and The Citadel and Fordham (April 6th) have followed since. CORNELL: "I was absolutely ecstatic. (Running backs' coach and Georgia, South Carolina, and Louisiana area recruiter) Terry Ursin and I had multiple conversations over the previous weeks about how I'd fit into the program, and it was great to hear of an offer from such a prestigious (academic) university." CHARLESTON SOUTHERN: "(Offensive line coach) Landon Martin wanted to have a conversation with me, and I took it. And that's when he told me. Super blessed to receive an offer from there. It's great to have a place that I can go play at that's close to home now." FORDHAM: "I talked with (cornerbacks' coach and New Jersey, South Carolina, and Virginia area recruiter) Tyler Henderson a few weeks ago. He told me about Fordham and how I'd fit in with their defense. It's an incredible academic institution with one of the best defenses in the Patriot Leauge. I'm beyond blessed to receive an offer from those guys." THE CITADEL: "I was super grateful to (receive) the phone call from (assistant head coach and tight ends' coach Danny Lewis about the offer. They're actually the first school that wants me to come in and play both sides of the ball."

VISITS Palmer has been on various visits throughout this offseason. Columbia (March 3rd) Wofford (March 15th), Charlotte (March 22), Charleston Southern (March 29th) and The Citadel (April 5th) were among those schools. COLUMBIA: “I spent a lot of great time up in New York City. I’ve actually never been up there before. But I absolutely loved it, it was a great time." Flake said he built an outstanding relationship with the Lions’ staff, who he described as a family. "I absolutely hit it off the staff. (Head coach) John Poppe and (linebackers' coach John Woodley) had been talking before that. They were just super excited to have me up. When I got there, Coach Woodley and I just absolutely hit it off. We went over a ton of game film and a ton of practice film from their program. We even got to watch (former 49ers' linebacker) Fred Warner, who is one of my favorites to watch on film. (Woodley) and I just sat there, hung out, watched tape, and talked about how all of that relates to me." CHARLOTTE: "The campus was absolutely beautiful. The first thing you see as you pull in is (Jerry Richardson Stadium). I was able to tour all of their facilities and hear all about the nutrition and weight lifting programs, which are extremely important to me. (Player Personnel Assistant and Recruiting Analyst Nick Welsh) was super helpful about everything and what to expect in the future. The visit exceeded all of my expectations, without a doubt." THE CITADEL: "I had a lot of fun visiting there this past weekend. I love the fact that it's located right in the heart of downtown Charleston. I was able to chat with multiple alumna about The Citadel, and 'what it means to be a Bulldog."

RECRUITING STOCKS Cornell: "I think (Terry Ursin) an outstanding guy. He's done a (phenomenal job) of staying in contact with me throughout the process, just kind of keeping the relationship open. They have some big things for me planned there. Just outside of academics, just the fact that they're one of the best academic programs in the nation. Not only a great (athletics) program, but also the education (side). That's a huge thing for me in my recruiting process right now." Columbia: "Just an outstanding, outstanding staff they have there. I have nothing but good things to say about Columbia." Penn: "Obviously a great academic institution. I'm just blessed to have three offers from Ivy Leauge schools right now. I'm definitely going to take advantage of that and hopefully go up and visit them soon." Charleston Southern: "(Offensive line coach) Landon Martin actually came out to my high school (Chapin), earlier this year, and visited me. I actually had a great conversation with him, you know, outstanding guy. We've been in contact. I had the opportunity to visit their campus last summer for a 7-on-7 event. I have nothing but positive things to say about (Southern), the facilities and coaching staff over there are great. Super blessed to have an opportunity to play there, and it's very close to home." LAFAYETTE: "(Linebackers' coach Andrew Seumalo) talked about consistently recruiting me. He was (persistent) and (purposeful) about pitching the program to me. I'm looking forward to getting up there at some point." WOFFORD: "Wofford has always been kind of a dream for me. My mom was a cheerleader at Wofford, so (family ties) run deep there. The coaches make you feel at home. I spoke with (head coach Shawn Watson) after camp last summer, and he definitely has the program trending in the right direction. The program (currently resembles) the Mike Ayers era in my opinion. The score might not have shown it, but they played tough against South Carolina. They are continuing to improve." THE CITADEL: "Another program that has greatly influenced me. My (Chapin) linebackers' coach went there."

FITTING IN ON THE DEFENSE CORNELL: "(Ursin) just kind of sees me as a sideline-to-sideline (linebacker.) They definitely see my speed, my ability to get in the backfield, and my ability to make plays, as well. Again, they just love my speed, and the way I play downhill. Just the fact that I'm a hard hitter." COLUMBIA: (Coach Poppe) just sees me as another downhill guy, just kind of (absorbing) blocks, getting in the backfield, and playing physically. That's a big part of my game. I also talked about that with (Lions' linebackers coach) Justin Woodley. They also see me as a sideline-to-sideline-linebacker." CHARLESTON SOUTHERN: "They're super excited about my ability. Especially, you know, just playing downhill, fast, and physical." LAFAYETTE: "(Seumalo) loves my ability to get in the backfield, and just the (level of speed) I play with. It's more than just running and hitting somebody. He's really able to break down my film and assess how I'm able to key in

PALMETTO PREPS FILM EVALUATION "Flake is a physical defender who takes good angles on the ball and finishes with smash-mouth tackles, keeping his hips low and finishing with textbook technique. Flake is good at peeling off blockers, where he uses his leverage. Flake then moves to the second level to identify and track down the ball-carrier. One of his favorite places to go get the running back is in between the tackles, right in the middle of the most crowded and dangerous place on the field. He is hard-nosed and not afraid of the most physical situations, which is part of why college coaches like him so much. In these situations, he is known to dive and completely lay out, sacrificing his body for the team. If he finds them in space, he gets low and finishes with a rolling motion, signifying good technique resembling a wrestling move. If he finds a ball-carrier in space, he drives his feet, pushes them back, and demonstrates enough strength to pick up the said runner and throw them down on the on the ground. Flake's skillset can be valuable in goal-line situations. He uses his pre-described skillset, violent motions, speed, and physicality to create havoc when the opponent is deep in his team's territory. Flake has also shown his ability to make exciting plays in open space from the perspective of a pass-defender. He shows a wide, 360-degree range of motion, peripheral vision, and the ability to defend the pass. Flake stops a potential high-yardage play, tracking down a speedy, wide receiver for the tackle. His speed can be utilized in blitz packages. Keeping hands and arms in sync, Flake demonstrates good footwork and technique. He has active, violent hands and arms when going in for the tackle, which propel his motions and gift him with the chance to create havoc with a fumble. Flake demonstrates intelligence as a linebacker. He makes good pre-snap recognitions and has a nice understanding of concepts. Perhaps a suggestion of his overall athleticism, he played snaps at rush end for Flora last fall. He can also change gears quickly between moving forward and backwards. We could also learn more about the skillset he could offer as a running back at Chapin this upcoming fall. He already played the position for the Falcons last fall, and his speed and love for physical, dangerous situations should give him a chance to excel at the position. The Citadel is one FCS program who already said they like him over at that position. Flake is a high-energy player who loves the game of football. He is also a high-character player with a strong GPA and a winner's mindset. He is excited about his exciting plethora of collegiate programs who have offered him a scholarship, a list that only continues to grow.

SOPHOMORE FILM WITH TIME STAMPS Flake's skillset can be valuable in goal-line situations. Check his film at 1:59-2:04, where he uses his pre-described skillset, violent motions, speed, and physicality to create havoc when the opponent is deep in his team's territory. Also, in 2:12-2:16, he shows a wide, 360-degree range of motion, peripheral vision, and the ability to defend the pass. Flake stops a potential high-yardage play, tracking down a speedy, wide receiver for the tackle. And this action performed against high-level opponent Westside, a state powerhouse loaded with speedy, game-breaking athletes at WR.