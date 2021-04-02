One of state's most dynamic players resides in Florence
Ask coaches or high school football fans in Florence about the top players in the region, and LaNorris Sellers is sure to come up quickly in the conversation.
The South Florence passer from the 2023 class is one of the state of South Carolina's best regardless of position in the class.
He caught up with PalmettoPreps.com recently for a question-and-answer session in which he broke down his game and what's next for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news