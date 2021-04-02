Ask coaches or high school football fans in Florence about the top players in the region, and LaNorris Sellers is sure to come up quickly in the conversation.

The South Florence passer from the 2023 class is one of the state of South Carolina's best regardless of position in the class.

He caught up with PalmettoPreps.com recently for a question-and-answer session in which he broke down his game and what's next for him.