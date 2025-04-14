Nick Fortuna is possible FCS-or college RB or utility ATH from Upstate

Nick Fortuna is a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Class of 2026 running back of Southside Christian School in Greenville, SC who says he is drawing interest from Gardner Webb and Saint Anslem University. The physical, underrated running back game of football recorded 409 yards and four touchdowns playing starring against 3A competition under Upstate Friday Night Lights in 2024. He also recorded a strong season with the Blue Ridge High School (Greer) the previous season, where he put up 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns for an offense that scored 218 points two seasons ago, putting up about 30 percent of the Tigers’ total offensive output.

GARDNER-WEBB VISIT Fortuna was recently at Gardner Webb University on March 22, where he was able to meet with the coaches, tour campus, and get a better feel for how the Bulldogs operate as an organization, making the short trip across state lines from his home in Greenville (SC) to Boiling Springs. Fortuna was invited to campus by Gardner-Webb offensive coordinator Tyler Johns. Fortuna talked about that visit in an exclusive with Palmetto Preps co-owner Lee Wardlaw. Here is everything he had to say: "The visit was great. I talked to the coaches and watched the practice. I connected with coaches for hours," he said. Fortuna said that he had an excellent conversation with running backs' coach Darius Pinnix. "Pinnix and I had a good conversation after practice, and he wanted to meet my parents. He told me to come back down for a practice anytime and to (come back) for a camp or a game," Fortuna said. He calls Gardner Webb his 'dream school.' "Gardner-Webb has always been my dream school—something about the culture, the grind, and the way they develop their athletes just feels like home. I could see myself thriving there both on and off the field," he said. Fortuna plans to keep in touch with the program as he works to improve his craft before returning to the gridiron for his senior season finale playing under the Friday Night Lights in the Palmetto State.