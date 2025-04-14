Nick Fortuna is possible FCS-or college RB or utility ATH from Upstate

Nick Fortuna is a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Class of 2026 running back of Southside Christian School in Greenville, SC who says he is drawing interest from Gardner Webb and Saint Anslem University.
The physical, underrated running back game of football recorded 409 yards and four touchdowns playing starring against 3A competition under Upstate Friday Night Lights in 2024.
He also recorded a strong season with the Blue Ridge High School (Greer) the previous season, where he put up 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns for an offense that scored 218 points two seasons ago, putting up about 30 percent of the Tigers’ total offensive output.
GARDNER-WEBB VISIT
Fortuna was recently at Gardner Webb University on March 22, where he was able to meet with the coaches, tour campus, and get a better feel for how the Bulldogs operate as an organization, making the short trip across state lines from his home in Greenville (SC) to Boiling Springs. Fortuna was invited to campus by Gardner-Webb offensive coordinator Tyler Johns.
Fortuna talked about that visit in an exclusive with Palmetto Preps co-owner Lee Wardlaw. Here is everything he had to say: "The visit was great. I talked to the coaches and watched the practice. I connected with coaches for hours," he said.
Fortuna said that he had an excellent conversation with running backs' coach Darius Pinnix. "Pinnix and I had a good conversation after practice, and he wanted to meet my parents. He told me to come back down for a practice anytime and to (come back) for a camp or a game," Fortuna said.
He calls Gardner Webb his 'dream school.'
"Gardner-Webb has always been my dream school—something about the culture, the grind, and the way they develop their athletes just feels like home. I could see myself thriving there both on and off the field," he said.
Fortuna plans to keep in touch with the program as he works to improve his craft before returning to the gridiron for his senior season finale playing under the Friday Night Lights in the Palmetto State.
SCOUTING REPORT
Fortuna is a bit undersized for the position and probably does not have the traits to play the position in the FBS, but he does have good upside for a high school running back and could potentially find a home at an FCS or collegiate program in the future as a walk-on or preferred walk-on.
He is a physical, twitchy runner who gets quickly off the ball and bounces off defenders well for his size.
Fortuna has good peripheral vision and anticipation. He works his way down the field as a running back in a logical progression.
Check 2:11-2:16 of his film. Fortuna shows off strong reflexes, juking and bouncing out to the right side. He finds a hole, makes a series of moves, and breaks multiple tackles on a progression where he ends deep in the red zone. Fortuna slows down the defense, anticipating their move and picking them apart from the snap.
A strong, stocky athlete, Fortuna is a team player who is willing to sacrifice his body for his teammates and play the role of a contributor on defense. From 2:26-2:31, he shows solid footwork, good side-to-side movements and active hands, following through on his assignment. Fortuna's abilities as a blocker is complimented at 3:02-3:05, where he sells the block well, appearing as a runner, shows good anticipation and strong fundamentals, and protects his quarterback playing against a strong Belton Honea-Path Bears (13-1, 2024) defense.
Fortuna's blocking is again on display (3:45-3:53) on a heavy blitz from the Bears defense, absorbing a big defender from the Bears and opening up a hole for his quarterback to roll out to the sideline and look for the deep pass, driving his feet, moving forward, and demonstrating physicality. He then picks up another block against an even larger defensive lineman, allowing his quarterback to advance up the field to throw away the pass safely and avoid a turnover.
All of these prior statements again hold true with Fortuna (4:27-4:30) while blocking an athletic edge rusher from strong instate program Powdersville. Demonstrating good technique he stays square, attacks, and uses active hands.
Fortuna's consistent numbers during consecutive seasons playing in the 3A also suggests that he knows how to get the job done.
Fortuna is a hardworking, high-character player with a high grade point average who truly loves the game of football.