National Signing Day Central: South Carolina high school football
It's a big day in the Palmetto State as South Carolina high school football prospects around the state sign national letters of intent to play college football.
PalmettoPreps.com has its readers covered below with ongoing updates.
*** February signings will be added as they become official.
FEBRUARY SIGNINGS
Chase Atkinson - Blythewood - Syracuse
Demarcus Bailey - Wilson - Limestone
Zyon Belle - North Myrtle Beach - Limestone
Nicholas Boatwright - Woodmont - Limestone
Deaundre Brown - Ridge View - Ellsworth
Sincere Brown - First Baptist - South Florida
Ger-Cari Caldwell - Northwestern - South Carolina
Tyler Clark - Southside Christian - Limestone
Nicholas Earle - Wren - Limestone
Jayhova Freeman - Dorman - Limestone
Jacorie Gastinell - Chapman - Limestone
Demairis Hill - Abbeville - Limestone
Jayden Hunter - Greenville - Limestone
Dwight Jacobs - Ridge View - Missouri State
Patrick Jenkins - Ridge View - Fort Scott
Dimarco Johnson - Dutch Fork - Akron
Bryson Jones - Emerald - The Citadel
Mikey Jones - Swansea - Limestone
Max Louris - Eastside - Presbyterian
Chandler Matthews - Latta - Limestone
Caleb Moore - Gray Collegiate - Limestone
Chandler Muller - Ridge View - Erskine
Tyson Player - Ridge View - UNLV
Cam Richardson - Crescent - Limestone
Tanner Robbins - Boiling Springs - Limestone
Josh Rogers - Palmetto - Limestone
Josh Strickland - Blythewood - Limestone
Elijah Thompson - Hilton Head - Limestone
Isaiah Williams - Barnwell - Limestone
McKay Wilson - First Baptist - Hampden-Sydney
Briyon Wright - Byrnes - Lenoir-Ryne
Dallan Wright - Saluda - Virginia Tech
Alfred Young - Hilton Head - Limestone
DECEMBER SIGNEES
Justin Abraham - Hartsville - Georgia State
Rylo Ashe - Woodland - North Greenville
Wyatt Bartkowiak - Boiling Springs - Wofford
Braydon Bennett - Southside - Coastal Carolina
Jonathan Brown - TL Hanna - Georgia State
Shon Brown - Clover - Coastal Carolina
Immanuel Bush - Lancaster - Marshall
Kris Byrd - Byrnes - Georgia State
Tyler Cherry - Wren - The Citadel
Parker Clements - Lugoff-Elgin - Virginia Tech
Jalen Coit - Cheraw - NC State
Mikele Colasurdo - Chapman - Georgia State
Tylee Craft - Sumter - North Carolina
Lavel Davis - Woodland - Virginia
Cole Demarzo - Hilton Head - Michigan State
Saul Diaz - Hammond - The Citadel
Anthony Dinkins-McCall - Sumter - Georgia Southern
OD Dollison - Gray Collegiate - South Florida
Luke Doty - Myrtle Beach - South Carolina
Dillon Droze - Dorman - Wofford
Matthew Duncan - Ashley Ridge - Temple
Stan Ellis - Gaffney - Appalachian State
Quay Evans - Chester - UConn
O'Donnell Fortune - Sumter - South Carolina
Mason Garcia - Carolina Forest - East Carolina
Ahmon Green - Westwood - Georgia State
Kevon Haigler - Hartsville - Appalachian State
Rahjai Harris - Byrnes - East Carolina
Tonka Hemingway - Conway - South Carolina
Wilson Hendricks - Travelers Rest - The Citadel
Jordan Herman - Fort Mill - Hutchinson
Christian Horn - Westwood - Appalachian State
EJ Horton - Palmetto Prep Academy - Marshall
Garrett Huyck - Chapin - William & Mary
Jalin Hyatt - Dutch Fork - Tennessee
Brandon Johnson - Fort Dorchester - Navy
Emmanuel Johnson - Fort Dorchester - Georgia Tech
Trai Jones - Abbeville - South Carolina
Briggs Kearse - Barnwell - Wofford
Jaylin Lane - Clover - Middle Tennessee
Jemari Littlejohn - Gaffney - Appalachian State
Buddy Mack - Byrnes - Pittsburgh
Keelan Marion - Palmetto Prep Academy - UConn
Duane Martin - Laurens - Louisville
Xavier McIver - Cheraw - East Carolina
Harrison Morgan - Wren - Wofford
Manny Mukuamu - Goose Creek - Hutchinson
Jaelyn Perry - Woodland - SC State
Andru Phillips - Mauldin - Kentucky
Braylon Ryan - Greenwood - Coastal Carolina
Aveon Smith - White Knoll - Miami (OH)
Jalen Tate - Greenville - Georgia State
Graeson Underwood - Dutch Fork - The Citadel
Tyler Venables - Daniel - Clemson
Tyshawn Wannamaker - Calhoun County - South Carolina
Brandon Wilson - Whale Branch - Georgia Southern
Eli Wilson - Wren - Appalachian State
PREFERRED WALK-ONS
Kamarah Reynolds-Hall - Ridge View - South Carolina
Jesse Sanders - South Aiken - South Carolina
Chuck Strickland - Byrnes - South Carolina
Darryle Ware - Fort Dorchester - South Carolina