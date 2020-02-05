News More News
It's a big day in the Palmetto State as South Carolina high school football prospects around the state sign national letters of intent to play college football.

PalmettoPreps.com has its readers covered below with ongoing updates.

*** February signings will be added as they become official.

FEBRUARY SIGNINGS

Chase Atkinson - Blythewood - Syracuse

Demarcus Bailey - Wilson - Limestone

Zyon Belle - North Myrtle Beach - Limestone

Nicholas Boatwright - Woodmont - Limestone

Deaundre Brown - Ridge View - Ellsworth

Sincere Brown - First Baptist - South Florida

Ger-Cari Caldwell - Northwestern - South Carolina

Tyler Clark - Southside Christian - Limestone

Nicholas Earle - Wren - Limestone

Jayhova Freeman - Dorman - Limestone

Jacorie Gastinell - Chapman - Limestone

Demairis Hill - Abbeville - Limestone

Jayden Hunter - Greenville - Limestone

Dwight Jacobs - Ridge View - Missouri State

Patrick Jenkins - Ridge View - Fort Scott

Dimarco Johnson - Dutch Fork - Akron

Bryson Jones - Emerald - The Citadel

Mikey Jones - Swansea - Limestone

Max Louris - Eastside - Presbyterian

Chandler Matthews - Latta - Limestone

Caleb Moore - Gray Collegiate - Limestone

Chandler Muller - Ridge View - Erskine

Tyson Player - Ridge View - UNLV

Cam Richardson - Crescent - Limestone

Tanner Robbins - Boiling Springs - Limestone

Josh Rogers - Palmetto - Limestone

Josh Strickland - Blythewood - Limestone

Elijah Thompson - Hilton Head - Limestone

Isaiah Williams - Barnwell - Limestone

McKay Wilson - First Baptist - Hampden-Sydney

Briyon Wright - Byrnes - Lenoir-Ryne

Dallan Wright - Saluda - Virginia Tech

Alfred Young - Hilton Head - Limestone


DECEMBER SIGNEES

Justin Abraham - Hartsville - Georgia State

Rylo Ashe - Woodland - North Greenville

Wyatt Bartkowiak - Boiling Springs - Wofford

Braydon Bennett - Southside - Coastal Carolina

Jonathan Brown - TL Hanna - Georgia State

Shon Brown - Clover - Coastal Carolina

Immanuel Bush - Lancaster - Marshall

Kris Byrd - Byrnes - Georgia State

Tyler Cherry - Wren - The Citadel

Parker Clements - Lugoff-Elgin - Virginia Tech

Jalen Coit - Cheraw - NC State

Mikele Colasurdo - Chapman - Georgia State

Tylee Craft - Sumter - North Carolina

Lavel Davis - Woodland - Virginia

Cole Demarzo - Hilton Head - Michigan State

Saul Diaz - Hammond - The Citadel

Anthony Dinkins-McCall - Sumter - Georgia Southern

OD Dollison - Gray Collegiate - South Florida

Luke Doty - Myrtle Beach - South Carolina

Dillon Droze - Dorman - Wofford

Matthew Duncan - Ashley Ridge - Temple

Stan Ellis - Gaffney - Appalachian State

Quay Evans - Chester - UConn

O'Donnell Fortune - Sumter - South Carolina

Mason Garcia - Carolina Forest - East Carolina

Ahmon Green - Westwood - Georgia State

Kevon Haigler - Hartsville - Appalachian State

Rahjai Harris - Byrnes - East Carolina

Tonka Hemingway - Conway - South Carolina

Wilson Hendricks - Travelers Rest - The Citadel

Jordan Herman - Fort Mill - Hutchinson

Christian Horn - Westwood - Appalachian State

EJ Horton - Palmetto Prep Academy - Marshall

Garrett Huyck - Chapin - William & Mary

Jalin Hyatt - Dutch Fork - Tennessee

Brandon Johnson - Fort Dorchester - Navy

Emmanuel Johnson - Fort Dorchester - Georgia Tech

Trai Jones - Abbeville - South Carolina

Briggs Kearse - Barnwell - Wofford

Jaylin Lane - Clover - Middle Tennessee

Jemari Littlejohn - Gaffney - Appalachian State

Buddy Mack - Byrnes - Pittsburgh

Keelan Marion - Palmetto Prep Academy - UConn

Duane Martin - Laurens - Louisville

Xavier McIver - Cheraw - East Carolina

Harrison Morgan - Wren - Wofford

Manny Mukuamu - Goose Creek - Hutchinson

Jaelyn Perry - Woodland - SC State

Andru Phillips - Mauldin - Kentucky

Braylon Ryan - Greenwood - Coastal Carolina

Aveon Smith - White Knoll - Miami (OH)

Jalen Tate - Greenville - Georgia State

Graeson Underwood - Dutch Fork - The Citadel

Tyler Venables - Daniel - Clemson

Tyshawn Wannamaker - Calhoun County - South Carolina

Brandon Wilson - Whale Branch - Georgia Southern

Eli Wilson - Wren - Appalachian State


PREFERRED WALK-ONS

Kamarah Reynolds-Hall - Ridge View - South Carolina

Jesse Sanders - South Aiken - South Carolina

Chuck Strickland - Byrnes - South Carolina

Darryle Ware - Fort Dorchester - South Carolina

Hammond School's Alex Huntley officially signs his letter of intent with South Carolina today
Hammond School's Alex Huntley officially signs his letter of intent with South Carolina today (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

