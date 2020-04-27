A PalmettoPreps.com's 2022 Watch List member recently caught up with us to give the latest on his progression and his recruitment.



Gray Collegiate's Alec Johnson projects to be one of the state's best offensive linemen in the rising junior crop.



Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com and want to read this feature? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.