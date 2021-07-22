Midlands OL standout working toward college choice

"My plan is, by midseason this year, to find a place I could fit in and reach my goals and be surrounded by people that want the same goal or can push me to reach it," Franklin said.

One of the state's top senior offensive line prospects, Tray Franklin , could be nearing a decision on where he'll head to play at the next level.

The Columbia (South Carolina) Ridge View product carries numerous scholarship offers, with Howard, FIU, South Carolina State, Elon, Richmond, Old Dominion, Appalachian State, Charlotte, and Georgia State all stepping forward.

Hs former high school head coach, Perry Parks, is an assistant on the Charlotte staff.

"Currently, all my schools are in my list, but I will be making decisions soon," Franklin said of narrowing his choices.

The Blazers program has high expectations this year, with many weapons on offense and Franklin leading the front five.

"I've been practicing and conditioning with my teammates," he said. "We are going to have a few players to stand out this year and make a name for themselves. I'm getting in some weight lifting drills in on my off days."