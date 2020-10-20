"I chose Stetson because it was one of the only schools I've visited," Skoloff told PalmettoPreps.com. "That was a really big factor. The coaches over there, they're just really good people. They're always talking to me and I really feel wanted there."

One of the state's top senior prospects made a big decision on Monday; Eastside quarterback Marshall Skoloff made his verbal commitment to Stetson, announcing the choice on social media.

The classroom component - and the location - also played a significant role in Skoloff's decision.

"The academics are unbelievable," said Skoloff. "It's like going to an Ivy League school. That would be tough to turn down. And, it's in Florida. That's pretty nice."

As for the timing, the Upstate 2021 product wanted to lock things down sooner than later so that the choice is behind him.

Said Skoloff: "I wanted to be able to finish my senior year confident that I have a home and that I'm happy with it. I wouldn't want to go anywhere else, I think I chose the best place for me."

Skoloff's dual-threat ability should serve him well at the next level in looking to get on the field as soon as possible. As soon as his high school days are over, he'll get to work immediately in readying his game for college.

"That's always going to be the goal. I feel like I have a chance of competing for a starting job as soon as I get there," he said. "When the offseason starts, I'm going to start a training program with Brandon Bennett. My goal is to get to 195, 200, around that area, and just get a lot faster. I feel like I've gotten stronger and my mechanics are pretty good, but my main thing is to get a lot bigger, stronger, and faster."